Marvel Just Announced Phase 5 Release Dates – Gizmodo

Kevin Feige, after teasing Marvel fans during Cinema Con, has officially revealed Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe at San Diego Comic-Con. We’ve known that something big was in the pipeline for a while, so while this isn’t a surprise, it’s always interesting to see the full plan laid out and speculate about directors, actors, and storytellers. (And maybe look at what’s going on in the VFX pipeline too.)
Phase 4 was, as you can see by just checking the dates previewed at 2019, pretty far delayed for a lot of reasons, including the global pandemic. So while these dates are never set in stone, they’re a good temp check for what’s coming down the pipe. You can check out what’s been previously announced about Marvel’s future Phase 5 here, at our large round up of upcoming projects. (And what about Phase 6, including Fantastic Four? We have a post about that right here.)
On Twitter, Marvel Studios also showed off some of the logotypes for each series and film.
