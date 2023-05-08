Wait, are Apple's EarPods the new AirPods? – Creative Bloq

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Hilarious Twitter thread suggests we’ve come full circle.

AirPods are brilliant, sure, but they’re small and super-easy to lose. Not having the anchor of a wire leaves them ripe for misadventure (I should know, I lost one of mine down a drain). All this is a problem at the centre of a hilarious Twitter thread, which frames the solution as Apple’s existing wired EarPods, which could be marketed (as someone put it) as an “iTether for AirPods”. Of course, you can’t actually plug them into your jackless iPhone but that’s so not the point.

The tweet (see it below) sparked a brilliant discussion in which Apple users offer up already-existing solutions to tech-created issues, and share their own AirPod-related woes. If you’re really not done with AirPods, see our best AirPods Pro deals page – or read on to find out more.

Almost as cool as my idea for wired airdrop!March 9, 2023

“AirPods with strings?” someone commented, tongue in cheek. But given you can actually buy AirPod threads to hold them in place, all of this isn’t so ridiculous. The wireless revolution has happened, but we may be about to go full circle trying to solve the problems it presents.

will be a $10B product line soon i’m sureMarch 8, 2023

Maybe one day they’ll actually be able to connect to your iPhone, someone else posed. Imagine that. Though that might cause its own issue. “I need one that has the 3.5 mm, lightning and usb c connectors all coming off the end,” commented another Twitter user.

And after that, bring voicemail back hahaMarch 8, 2023

And the wired version is way less needy, of course, as won’t alert you when you get too far away.

Or alert everyone else in the car with you that they’re owner can see their location…March 9, 2023

Plus, as we all know, there are times when your AirPod ends up in an unexpected place. Like wedged into the sole of your shoe…

I feel like there is a life lesson hidden in here somewhere.March 9, 2023

Or down the back of your shirt as you frantically scramble to find it on a packed train…

Dropped on right before deboarding a plane last year. Luckily it didn’t go far, but it was like the one thing that I didn’t want to happen, happened.March 9, 2023

All in all, we think the idea has merit. Wireless tech, with a wire. Perfect. Had a mishap with your tech? Check out what you shouldn’t do to solve it, in our ‘what not to do’ with your Apple tech guide.

