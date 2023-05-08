Step Aside, Elon Musk! The World's Richest Women Are Here … – Benzinga

Some elements of this story were previously reported by Benzinga, and it has been updated.

The battle for "world’s richest person" is always fought between men, but as more women take on leadership and ownership roles in companies, the wealth gap between men and women is slowly closing.

The last decade saw several high-ranking businessmen tussle between first, second and third place on the world’s richest ladder, with Tesla, Inc CEO Elon Musk, LVMH-Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton CEO Bernard Arnault, Indian coal and energy tycoon Gautam Adani and former Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates all holding a top-three position at one point.

Although Arnault closed 2022 with the crown, many of the world’s richest men have seen their net worth plunge over the last year, in line with their company’s stock prices in some cases. So much so for one billionaire that on Jan. 10, Musk received a Guinness World Record for the largest drop in wealth in a single year.

In contrast, half of the top 10 richest women in 2022 saw their net worth increase from the previous year. Those whose fortunes didn’t rise saw their billions dwindle less than the wealth of their male counterparts.

So who are these wealthy women, and how much are they worth? Below is a look at the top 10 richest women in the world, according to Bloomberg.

In terms of richest people in the world regardless of gender, only Meyers makes the list. In 2022, Musk lost more than the top two richest women's amassed fortunes combined, with his wealth plunging between $182 to $200 billion. Musk is now estimated to be worth $180 billion.

Originally published Jan. 16, 2023.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

source