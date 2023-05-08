Home Latest News Disney+ October 2022 Schedule: Movies and TV Title Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

Disney+ October 2022 Schedule: Movies and TV Title Release Dates – ComingSoon.net

Jeffrey Morgan
By Maggie Dela Paz
Disney+ has revealed the full list of new movies and TV titles that will become available on the streaming service this coming October. This includes the highly-anticipated series debut of Lucasfilm’s newest collection of animated shorts titled Star Wars: Tales of  Jedi as well as the Disney+ premiere of the long-running reality competition series Dancing with the Stars. New seasons of the coming-of-age shows Big Shot and The Mysterious Benedict Society will also be available for streaming.
Next month will also see the premiere of Marvel Studios’ first-ever special presentation Werewolf by Night starring Gael García Bernal as the titular Marvel character. 20th Century Fox’s last X-Men film New Mutants will be arriving on Disney+ this October along with the sing-along version of  Disney’s musical dramedy Into the Woods.
