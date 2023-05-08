Ethereum Price Holds Strong As Indicators Suggest High Chances of Fresh Rally – NewsBTC

Ethereum price is showing positive signs above the $1,780 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH might soon rally if it clears the $1,850 resistance zone.

Ethereum price remained strong above the $1,750 support zone. ETH climbed higher and attempted an upside break above the $1,840 resistance zone. However, there was no clear move above $1,840, unlike bitcoin.

The price traded as high as $1,828 before there was a downside correction. There was a move below the $1,800 level, but the price stayed above the $1,750 support zone. A low is formed near $1,762 and the price is now rising.

Ether price is trading above $1,785 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. It is also trading above the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,828 swing high to $1,762 low. Besides, there is a connecting bullish trend line forming with support near $1,780 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.

On the upside, the price is facing resistance near the $1,815 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $1,828 swing high to $1,762 low.



Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $1,825 zone. A clear move above the $1,825 resistance zone might start a strong increase. The next major resistance might be $1,880. Any more gains could set the pace for a test of the $1,920 resistance, above which the price could rise towards the $2,000 resistance zone.

If ethereum fails to clear the $1,825 resistance, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,785 level and the trend line.

The next major support is near the $1,745 zone, below which ether price might decline towards the $1,720 level. The main support is now near the $1,695 zone. If there is a break below $1,695, the price might resume its decline towards $1,620.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,745

Major Resistance Level – $1,825

