How to Cancel Subscriptions on Amazon Prime Video – groovyPost

Want to cut back on your streaming subscriptions? You can easily cancel your additional Amazon subscriptions using these steps.

Your Amazon Prime subscription has a lot of features—you might not even be aware of some of them. Of course, an Amazon Prime subscription’s two main selling points are fast shipping and Prime Video.

However, you’ve probably seen something you want to watch, but it’s only available with an extra subscription. For example, you need to subscribe to the Coda Collection for other music videos and concerts, which is $4.99/month. Maybe you subscribe to Paramount Plus through Amazon.

When you’ve seen everything an extra subscription provides, you can cancel it. If that’s the case, here’s how to cancel subscriptions on Amazon Prime Video.

When you’ve binged on all the shows you wanted on a specific subscription you paid for, it’s time to cancel it and save some money.

To cancel subscriptions on Amazon Prime:

Once you’ve completed the steps, you’ll no longer be able to view the channel after the renewal date. However, it’s also worth noting that Amazon will send you an email confirming the cancellation.

Amazon Prime offers a lot of features, so before you cancel, it might be worth considering your next steps. For example, if you have a busy household, you can add and manage user profiles, including creating a account for children.

Also, if you don’t have a Fire TV, you can use Prime video on Chromecast. If you’re an Apple user, check out using Prime Video on Apple TV.

Of course, Amazon offers other popular devices that include Alexa. If you have an issue with it, you can fix Alexa’s muffled sounds and fix Alexa routines if they stop working.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment

Name *

Email *





Δ

Save my name and email and send me emails as new comments are made to this post.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT allows you to generate content quickly. But what about the data you enter? Here’s how to opt out your data…

This simple lifehack helps me maximize credit cards rewards programs for every purchase I make.

Public profiles on Snapchat give you greater exposure and the chance to reach more users. Here’s how to make a public profile…

If you need to transfer your Windows 11 product key or just need it to do a clean install of the OS,…

Backing up your data to the cloud via an automated service is critical. Backblaze is the solution I use and recommend. Here’s…

Copyright © 2007-2021 groovyPost™ LLC | All Rights Reserved

source