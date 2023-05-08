Apple Releases Second Public Beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 – MacRumors

Apple today seeded the second beta of macOS Ventura 13.3 to its public beta testing group, letting the general public test out the features ahead of the software’s release. The public beta comes two weeks after Apple provided the first public beta.



Public beta testers can download the macOS 13.3 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple’s beta software website.

As with iOS 16.4, ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 adds new emoji characters that include shaking head, pink heart, blue heart, gray heart, donkey, moose, black bird, goose, wing, jellyfish, hyacinth, pea pod, ginger, fan, comb, flute, maracas, left hand, and right hand.

The update supports updating to the new HomeKit architecture that Apple has reintroduced after the update was pulled from iOS 16.2. The Messages app also offers content previews for shared Mastodon links, and there are new options in Shortcuts for creating workflows that include Siri notification announcements.

Apple says that ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.3 will be released in the spring, a timeline that ranges from March 20 to June 20.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source