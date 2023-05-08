Ethereum Price Prediction 2023: ETH Crypto to Rally above $2000 … – The Coin Republic





Ethereum Price Prediction 2023: ETH Crypto to Rally above $2000 in 2023 – Reports!

Ethereum price prediction suggests that the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin may recover itself above $2000 value as soon as it crosses $1500 resistance. Meanwhile, some analysts from bigger institutions speculate that ETH crypto may recover with a strong rally towards $2000 during 2023. Trading volume has surged above average which showcases the accumulation rate of buyers during the intraday trading session. Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, has surged above 20% in the current bullish rally of the ETH crypto over the daily time frame chart since December 2022.

Ethereum price was at $1407 and has lost around 0.67% of its market capitalization in the last 24-hour period. Meanwhile, trading volume has decreased by 21% during the intraday trading session. This demonstrates that sellers are approaching to short the market for ETH cryptocurrency. Volume to market cap ratio is at 0.04978.

Ethereum price prediction suggests the token’s recovery momentum over the daily time frame chart. Meanwhile, volume change can be seen above average showcasing the accumulation rate of buyers during the day’s trading session. However, sellers may approach for short the market of ETH crypto. ETH cryptocurrency is trading at 20, 50 and 100-days Daily Moving Average but still trying to recover above 200-days Daily Moving Average.

Ethereum price prediction suggests that sellers are trying for a pull back over the daily time frame chart. Technical indicators suggest divergence of ETH cryptocurrency price momentum.

Relative Strength Index showcases the downtrend momentum of ETH cryptocurrency. RSI is at 74 and is returning from overbought territory. However, MACD exhibits the uptrend momentum of ETH cryptocurrency over the daily time frame chart. The MACD line is above the signal line after a positive crossover.

Support Levels: $1350 and $1260

Resistance Levels: $1440 and $1550

The views and opinions stated by the author, or any people named in this article, are for informational ideas only, and they do not establish financial, investment, or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets comes with a risk of financial loss.

