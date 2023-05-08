Latest Crypto News: Gauntlet Receives Grant To Strengthen DAO Incentive, FTX To Receive Ren Protocol’s Pegged Assets – Outlook India

Here are some of the major developments from the world of crypto over the past few days.

Financial modelling platform Gauntlet has been awarded a grant from Uniswap Foundation to improve the decentralised autonomous organisation (DAO) incentive mechanisms, according to an announcement from Gauntlet.

According to a statement from Gauntlet, the project will employ economic models to optimise fees and rewards for decentralised finance (DeFi) protocols. The business will also establish Gauntlet Applied Research, a new section that will concentrate only on issues relating to the expanding DAO ecosystem.

The project will provide at least three proposals for Uniswap incentive mechanisms by June 2023.

The first will be a quantitative framework that the DAO can use to evaluate the success or failure of the Uniswap protocol. The second will be an analysis of trader and liquidity provider behaviour, and the third will be at least three proposals for incentive mechanisms to allow the DAO to achieve its goals.

According to Gauntlet, this project will be a “provider of crypto-native financial risk management solutions.”

FTX To Receive Ren Protocol’s Pegged Assets

Ren Protocol has said in a Tweet that all its assets and shares will be moved to cold wallets (a type of cryptocurrency wallet that securely stores private crypto keys offline, usually on a physical device) under the control of struggling cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

Ren said that in the past, FTX had instructed the protocol to move all assets to debtor wallets for safety “in advance of potential infrastructure and system shutdowns.”

According to Ren Protocol, these assets would be kept in separate Bitcoin wallets that aren’t used for other debtors.

Ethereum Suffers From Inadequate Performance Despite First-Mover Advantage: Bank of America

Despite having the first-mover advantage, Ethereum suffers from inadequate performance though it had established the concept of Blockchain operating systems compatible with smart contracts and decentralised apps, a research report published last week by Bank of America has said.

Now, validators will be allowed to withdraw staked ether (ETH) and prizes that have been locked up thanks to the Shanghai update (also known as Shapella), which is scheduled to take place later.

According to analysts Alkesh Shah and Andrew Moss, the Shappella improvement “acts as a precursor for future upgrades, providing a small step forward,” but does not address scalability.

