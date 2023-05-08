Microsoft updates HoloLens 2 to Windows 11 – GSMArena.com

Login

Ivan 14 April 2023

Microsoft will gradually push a free Windows 11 update to the HoloLens 2 mixed-reality headset.

The update will assure continued platform support, monthly security service updates, and optimized performance.

Among the new features are developer tools like Microsoft Edge WebView2, available in preview for the HoloLens 2 – it gives developers the ability to embed HTML, CSS, and JavaScript into native apps on the headset.

Another key addition is 3D annotations, giving users the option to annotate anything around them, whether on a surface or object or just anywhere in the frame.

Microsoft is also adding a Restricted Mode to the HoloLens 2 for businesses to able to control what content can appear on the mixed-reality headset.

Microsoft says that users are free to stay on Windows 10, but that if they want to go with the newer OS they just have to go to the Check for Updates section in Update & Security.

