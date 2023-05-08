Shiba Inu: Coinbase Cards May Lead to More SHIB Adoption – Watcher Guru

Coinbase’s card has led to the significant adoption of cryptocurrencies for regular use. It is a Visa debit card that can be used wherever Visa is accepted. It functions both offline and online and is accepted globally. Coinbase’s card has also led to an increase in the use of Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens for everyday purposes. These activities include shopping and paying bills.

As per a PYMNTS study from last year, among the people shopping online using crypto, 54% used a debit or prepaid card. It is expected that this number will significantly grow over the next few years. Coinbase also announced a partnership with Apple and Google. The aim was to allow users to use their Coinbase card with the payment services of the two tech giants. Therefore, the US-based exchange has taken several initiatives to push for crypto adoption.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most popular cryptocurrency projects in the market. In just a few short years, the dog-themed project has amassed a massive fan following. Moreover, with Coinbase’s card, Shiba Inu (SHIB) users have found more and more ways to use their favorite dogcoin in everyday scenarios.

Coinbase card users receive rewards for using the Visa-based card. Users receive 0.5-1% in the crypto of their choice. Therefore, Shiba Inu (SHIB) holders have the advantage of earning more crypto for spending their SHIB via their Coinbase card.

One of the major concerns for cryptocurrency projects such as Shiba Inu (SHIB) is the lack of real work use cases. However, the option to use the currency for everyday scenarios gives investors the to use their holdings in their day-to-day life. As the number of crypto users increases, so will the demand to use the assets in real-life. SHIB being in a position of immense popularity, will have the opportunity to spread its paws even further.

At press time, SHIB was trading at $0.00001096, up by 0.6% in the last 24 hours.

Disclaimer: Our articles are NOT financial advice, we are not financial advisors. All investments are your own decisions. Please conduct your own research and seek advice from a licensed financial advisor.

source