The Future Of Crypto And Blockchain: Fintech 50 2021 – Forbes

The meteoric rise of bitcoin – from $10,000 since last year’s list to an all-time high of $65,000 this April – and other major cryptocurrencies over the past few months secured a record eight spots on this year’s Fintech 50 list for blockchain and cryptocurrency focused companies. The ensuing wave of institutional adoption also brought hordes of capital to crypto startups, giving birth to new crypto unicorns (companies with a $1 billion plus valuation) and signaling a ‘coming of age’ for the industry.

First-time members include crypto lending platform BlockFi, which scored a $350 million investment, the third largest venture round ever among crypto startups, in March at a whopping $3 billion valuation, and Paxos, a blockchain infrastructure company best known as the partner for PayPal PYPL and Venmo’s crypto brokerage services, providing access to bitcoin, ether and a handful of other major cryptocurrencies to more than 350 million customers.

BlockFi cofounders: CEO Zac Prince and SVP of operations Flori Marquez

Other debutants include leading cryptocurrency custodians Anchorage and Fireblocks. As more corporations and institutional investors awoke to the crypto disruption and engaged in amassing sizable bitcoin positions, crypto custody services saw a massive spike in interest. In January, Anchorage became one of the first crypto-native firms to be granted a conditional national trust bank charter by the Comptroller of the Currency, while Fireblocks saw a 2023% growth over the previous year, having transferred over half a trillion dollars in digital assets since launch in 2019.

Amid the novel non-fungible token (NFT) frenzy, San-Francisco-based Alchemy emerged as a new breed of fintech leaders. Alchemy’s technology powers just about every major NFT platform, including OpenSea, Nifty Gateway, and NBA Top Shot, connecting users to the Ethereum blockchain, on which most non-fungible tokens, or digital collectibles, are built.

But the veterans are still going strong. Cryptocurrency investigation and compliance company Chainalysis, previously included in the 2018 and 2020 iterations of the Fintech 50 list, achieved a unicorn status in November after closing a $100 million Series C financing round. Chainalysis could be dubbed as “the guardian of crypto” as it is helping government agencies in 50 countries analyze blockchain data to investigate illicit transactions and ensure compliance with anti-money laundering regulations.

One notable graduate of the list is Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, which shook the industry and public markets with its April 14 Nasdaq debut – the largest direct listing in history. At one point during the opening day, Coinbase’s market cap exceeded $100 billion, setting a high bar for crypto startups still eyeing a public offering. Two of this year’s members, Kraken and Gemini (also cryptocurrency exchanges), have discussed going public in the future.

But fintech is no longer just a tale of corporate success. Cryptocurrency lenders and exchanges are slowly giving way to the new hot shot of the class – decentralized finance (DeFi). An umbrella term for blockchain-based applications and protocols aiming to replace traditional financial intermediaries like banks and brokerages, DeFi skyrocketed in popularity and market capitalization over the past 12 months – from just over $1 billion in locked value in June 2020 to the current $67.9 billion. The largest among DeFi platforms are lending and borrowing protocols, such as Aave and MakerDAO, and decentralized exchanges like Uniswap and SushiSwap – all built on Ethereum. DeFi’s rise contributed to the surge of ether, Ethereum’s native cryptocurrency, which hit an all-time high of over $4,000 earlier in May. Although ineligible for the Fintech 50 list because of their composition, they deserve recognition for their success and ingenuity.

Alchemy

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Sometimes called an Amazon Web Services for crypto, the company’s user interface lets non-coders write and read info on a blockchain. Alchemy provides the service for free to some clients, but charges $49 a month and up to others. Users include traditional organizations like PwC and UNICEF and crypto players like Dapper Labs, creator of the Flow blockchain.

Funding: $96 million from Coatue, Addition and Pantera and individual investors such as Charles Schwab, Peter Thiel, Reid Hoffman, Jay Z and Will Smith.

Latest valuation: $505 million

Bona fides: Despite having just 22 employees, its infrastructure has been used for $30 billion in transactions and has been key to the NFT explosion.

Cofounders: CEO Nikil Viswanathan 33 and CTO Joseph Lau, 31

Anchorage

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Regulated custodian offering institutions lending, trading, financing and staking of crypto. In January, Anchorage, a South Dakota trust company, became among the first crypto-native firms to be granted a conditional national trust bank charter by the Comptroller of the Currency.

Funding: $137 million from Andreessen Horowitz, Blockchain Capital, the sovereign wealth fund for the Singapore state government and others

Latest valuation: $520 million, according to Pitchbook

Bona fides: Working with partner (and investor) Visa V , served as custodian for first stablecoin payment on the Visa network

Cofounders: CEO Nathan McCauley, 35 and President Diogo Monica, 35

BlockFi

Headquarters: Jersey City, NJ

Fashioning itself as a crypto wealth manager, BlockFi offers its 300,000 account holders crypto-collateralized loans at interest rates as low as 4.5% and up to 8.6% annual return on their crypto holdings via interest-bearing accounts. The four-year old startup is also preparing to launch a bitcoin-reward credit card.

Funding: $504 million from Tiger Global Management, Susquehanna Government Products, Pomp Investments and others

Latest valuation: $3 billion

Bona fides: Over the past year, assets under management have grown from $1 billion to $20 billion, while monthly revenues have jumped from $1 million to more than $45 million and its workforce has expanded from 75 to 500.

Cofounders: CEO Zac Prince, 34, and SVP of operations Flori Marquez, 29, a member of the 2021 Forbes 30 under 30 list

Chainalysis:

Headquarters: New York City

This blockchain analysis pioneer with 200-plus employees helps governments and businesses in 50 countries analyze blockchain data to investigate illicit transactions and ensure compliance with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations.

Funding: $266 million from Addition, Accel, Benchmark and others

Latest valuation: $2 billion

Bona fides: Has 350 clients including the IRS, Gemini, Barclays and Square SQ .

Cofounders: CEO Michael Gronager, 50; Chief Strategy Officer Jonathan Levin, 31; and former CTO Jan Moller, 49

Fireblocks:

Headquarters: New York City

This cryptocurrency institutional custody startup is already helping more than 250 clients, including BNY Mellon, Revolut and other banks, fintechs, exchanges and hedge funds store and transfer a wide variety of digital assets. It both serves as a custodian and helps larger institutions establish in-house custody services.

Funding: $179 million from Coatue, Ribbit, Silicon Valley Bank and others

Latest valuation: $700 million

Bona fides: Has already transferred nearly $700 billion in digital assets since launching, reflecting a 2023% increase over the previous year.

Cofounders: CEO Michael Shaulov, 38 and CTO Idan Ofrat, 39

Gemini:

Headquarters: New York City

One of the earliest crypto exchanges, it has grown to 350 employees and now conducts some $30 billion in transactions annually. As a licensed and regulated New York trust company, it’s well positioned for growing institutional adoption of crypto. Recently expanded into non-fungible tokens with the purchase of Nifty Gateway, now the largest NFT exchange.

Latest valuation: $5 billion

Bona fides: As of late March, Nifty Gateway had sold $132 million of the $188 million worth of such work bought by collectors

Cofounders: CEO Tyler Winklevoss, 39 and president Cameron Winklevoss, 39, twins made famous for early legal battle with Mark Zuckerberg over the idea for Facebook.

Kraken

Headquarters: San Francisco, California

Second largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. by transaction volume. Became the first U.S. cryptocurrency firm to receive a banking charter, obtaining a Special Purpose Depository Institution license in Wyoming, and plans to open Kraken Bank and provide accounts to current clients this fall. Also operates reference rate and index provider, CF Benchmarks, which is used to display prices or price derivatives and indexes by Bloomberg, CME Group CME , and Nasdaq, among others.

Funding: $32 million. Also, undisclosed private equity round in April 2021

Latest valuation: Shares are trading in private markets at an implied $20 billion valuation

Bona fides: Processed more than $230 billion in trading volume as of May 3. Average daily derivatives volume of $690 million

Cofounder and CEO: Jesse Powell, a Cal State philosophy major whose first venture helped online gamers manage in-game currencies

Paxos

Headquarters: New York City

Founded (as itBit) way back in 2012, the blockchain infrastructure provider has quietly built a backbone for Paypal and Venmo’s crypto brokerage services that allows their customers to buy, hold and sell bitcoin, ethereum and a few other cryptocurrencies directly from their accounts. Additionally, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse and Nomura Instinet use Paxos’ blockchain-based service to settle trades directly with each other, without the traditional intermediary, the National Securities Clearing Corporation (NSCC)

Funding: $537 million from PayPal Ventures, Declaration Partners and others

Latest valuation: $2.4 billion

Bona fides: More than 100 institutional clients

Cofounders: CEO Charles Cascarilla, 44 (a former Goldman Sachs financial analyst) and CEO Asia Rich Teo, 41

