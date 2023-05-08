Home Latest News Police investigate aggravated robbery at T-Mobile Friday – WTVG

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) – The Toledo Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery at a T-Mobile Store Friday.
It happened on the 1500 block of South Byrne Road, police said.
TPD said the suspect had a knife and threatened the victim, telling them to open the register.
Once obtaining the money, the suspect ran away from the store, officials said.
Police did not say how much money was taken by the suspect.
No one was hurt in the robbery, officials said.
