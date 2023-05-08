First Real-World Look at Apple Mixed-Reality Headset Parts … – MacRumors

Images of what appear to be components for Apple’s upcoming mixed-reality headset have today been shared online.



The images come from a Twitter user with a protected account who has a track record for sharing accurate information about Apple components. Three of the pictures show shaped ribbon cables that contour around a user’s eyes, and may be used to connect display components to a board. Another appears to show an array of three sensors or cameras along another flexible ribbon of a similar length.



The series of images are accompanied by a “smiling face with sunglasses” emoji, and while they are not explicitly tied to Apple’s headset, the shape of the ribbon cables reinforces indications that they are indeed designed for the upcoming device.

The first-generation mixed-reality headset is expected to be unveiled in June at Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, followed by a launch sometime later in the year. To date, other no real-world images of components for Apple’s mixed-reality headset have leaked online, but as the device’s announcement looms and mass production begins, more images are likely to emerge.

Get weekly top MacRumors stories in your inbox.

A selection of macOS tips to make your Mac life a more effortless experience.

A selection of quick iOS tips that will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run.

50 features and changes you might have missed in macOS Ventura.

Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.

Apple’s new AR/VR headset is expected to be unveiled, along with iOS 17, macOS 14, and more.

Apple’s most powerful Mac will finally shift to Apple silicon.

Apple’s AR/VR headset is coming soon with eye- and gesture-tracking, dual 4K displays, M-series chips, and more. Here’s what we know so far.

Next-generation version of iOS, set to be previewed at WWDC 2023 in June with a public release in September.

3 days ago by Hartley Charlton

4 days ago by Tim Hardwick

4 days ago by Hartley Charlton

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick

5 days ago by Tim Hardwick



MacRumors attracts a broad audience of both consumers and professionals interested in the latest technologies and products. We also boast an active community focused on purchasing decisions and technical aspects of the iPhone, iPod, iPad, and Mac platforms.

source