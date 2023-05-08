iPadOS 17: Everything you need to know – iMore

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.
Is this going to be a big year for iPadOS?
The iPad is one of Apple’s most popular products, and with the announcement of WWDC starting on June 5, now’s the time to get excited for iPadOS 17.
Last year’s iPadOS 16 update was a major one, bringing the Freeform collaboration app and Stage Manager for iPad multitasking features. iPadOS 17 could build on the gains Apple made in that earlier release.
We’ll update this post as more details about iPadOS 17 are discovered between now and the announcement. But for now, here’s everything we know about iPadOS 17 — and a few predictions and wishlist items of our own.It’s still too early to determine which new and updated features will debut with iPadOS 17. However, we can look to iOS 16 for at least one possible hint. The current iOS version introduced a significant new feature, a reimagined Lock Screen, that wasn’t carried over to iPadOS 16.
This feature has quickly become one of the iPhone’s most popular new features in recent years, allowing you to create unique backdrops and styles using a wallpaper gallery. Lock Screen widgets, all-new Live Events, tweaked Notifications, and more are also included in iOS 16 to further customize the device’s look. So bringing the feature to the iPad seems like a no-brainer, especially given the larger screen size of Apple’s tablet lineup.
iPadOS 17, like iOS 17, is also likely to introduce third-party app stores. The move, which Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman (opens in new tab) reported in December, is forced by new European Union rules Apple must implement.
According to Gurman, “software engineering and services employees are engaged in a major push to open up key elements of Apple’s platforms, according to people familiar with the efforts.” Some developers are already crying foul over the prospect of Apple-sanctioned sideloading, so seeing what happens from here will be interesting. There’s one other point to keep in mind. Although the EU’s Digital Market Act comes into effect in 2023, it’s not until 2024 that companies must comply. Therefore, official sideloading might not become a reality until next year.
Gurman (opens in new tab) also reports that WebKit compatibility may be removed from third-party web browsers allowing users to use apps like Google Chrome to their full potential rather than mobile Safari’s browser engine.
Other possible changes: The next version of iPadOS could also see changes made to the design of a few native apps—those most likely to get a facelift to include Mail, Calendar, and News. The first two are overdue an overhaul, while News has never quite reached the potential a native news aggregation/magazine app from Apple could have achieved.
We will also likely see support for Apple’s new VR Reality Pro headset. Whether that’s Handoff capabilities or ways to use your iPad with the headset, with the announcement of WWDC 2023, we don’t have long to wait to find out.
Assuming Apple sticks to its regular schedule, iPadOS 17 will likely be released in September or October. In 2022, iPadOS 16 was released a month after iOS 16 to coincide with the release of new iPads. The same type of delay could happen later this year.
However, beta testers will first get their hands on the update after it’s probably announced at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference, which will kick off with an event on Monday, June 5.
It takes a long time for iPads to no longer support the latest and greatest iPadOS versions. And when Apple does pull tablets off the list, it’s usually a small number. With iPadOS 16, for example, only two devices lost support, the iPad Air 2 (released in 2014) and the iPad mini 4 (2015). You should be safe with one of the best iPads right now at least.
However, the chopping block when iPadOS 17 arrives could be bigger.
Counting the iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th generation), iPad Pro 11-inch (4th generation), and iPad (10th generation), among the best iPads, which were all released in 2022, there are now 23 iPads that support the latest version of iPadOS. That’s a lot of iPads, no?
The five iPads most likely not to make the iPadOS 17 support list include the following: In recent years, Apple has done a much better job differentiating the iPad from the iPhone. Much of this has meant bringing more Mac-like features to the tablet. Some think the long-term solution is to replace iPadOS with macOS on the iPad. Although we somewhat endorse this move, it’s unlikely Apple will ever truly entertain the idea while it has two distinct product categories to push.
With that being said, there are plenty of areas where Apple can continue pushing iPadOS to be more like macOS. We’d start by finally offering the ability to create different profiles so other family members can use the same iPad individually. Multi-user support is long overdue, and it’s a big surprise Apple has yet to cover it.
Beyond this, Apple should tweak how notification banners work. How these look now is outdated, at best. A more flexible Home screen would also benefit iPad users. For example, allow us to place app icons and widgets anywhere we want on the tablet screen. Doing so would result in a much more personalized iPad experience and help remove a lot of wasted space on the iPad.
Also, perhaps the time has come to introduce Apple Watch integration on iPad. With each new version of watchOS much less reliant on iOS, this sounds like a step back. However, it wouldn’t be if Cupertino would take advantage of the iPad’s larger display to show off more Apple Watch information.
And then there’s Dynamic Island. As I noted in September, bringing the top iPhone 14 Pro feature to the iPad sounds great but probably wouldn’t work. And yet, its introduction in iPadOS 17 would be a game changer if Apple handled it correctly. If Dynamic Island does arrive on an iPad, it will probably happen on the iPad Pro lineup first.
As we learn more about iPadOS 17, we’ll add it here. Until then, stay tuned.
Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to follow guides can turn any iPhone owner into an Apple aficionado
Bryan M. Wolfe has written about technology for over a decade on various websites, including TechRadar, AppAdvice, and many more. Before this, he worked in the technology field across different industries, including healthcare and education. He’s currently iMore’s lead on all things Mac and macOS, although he also loves covering iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Bryan enjoys watching his favorite sports teams, traveling, and driving around his teenage daughter to her latest stage show, audition, or school event in his spare time. He also keeps busy walking his black and white cocker spaniel, Izzy, and trying new coffees and liquid grapes.
Leak claims iPadOS 17 will bring some much-needed Stage Manager upgrades
iPadOS 17 could have one more thing up its sleeve – bigger iPads for 2024
Pokémon Go: Mega Pinsir Mega Raid guide
By Tammy Rogers
By Tammy Rogers
By Daryl Baxter
By John-Anthony Disotto
By Oliver Haslam
By Oliver Haslam
By Oliver Haslam
By Oliver Haslam
By Kevin Lynch
By Daryl Baxter
By Daryl Baxter
iMore is part of Future US Inc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site (opens in new tab).
© Future US, Inc. Full 7th Floor, 130 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.
iPadOS 17: Everything you need to know – iMore
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.