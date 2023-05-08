Perseverance's Highlights – NASA Mars – NASA Mars Exploration

Perseverance Highlights: On Feb. 18, 2021, the Mars Perseverance rover made its harrowing landing at Jezero Crater. Almost immediately, the rover began an expedition to collect a geologically diverse set of rock samples that could help answer the question if Mars once had ancient microbial life. Perseverance has identified those rocks, cored, sealed them and set several sample tubes down on the crater floor for a future mission to pick up.

Rover Highlights from First Two Years:

Put on your birthday hat, get out the cake and put yourself next to the rover in this fun Photo Booth. Pets and family members are welcome. Share your photos on social media and don’t forget to tag them #MarsPerseverance.

Take a Photo on Mars

Get high-level information about the diverse set of samples the rover has collected.





View Rock Samples

View the raw images returned by the rover and see the public’s favorites.

View Gallery

Download and share your Perseverance boarding passes and sign up to have your name ride on the future Mars Sample Return mission, which would pick up the samples collected by Perseverance.

Reserve a Boarding Pass

Listen to the subtle differences betweens sounds on Earth versus how they would sound on Mars. Then record your own greeting to hear what you would sound like on Mars.

Take a self-guided tour of each of the sites where the rover has collected samples and learn about some key spots of interest. Made from real images taken from the rover, it’s the next best thing to being there. Also available for select VR devices.

Interactive Map

Follow the adventures of the Mars Perseverance rover and the Ingenuity Helicopter, via updates written by team members.

source