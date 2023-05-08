iOS 17: New features, release date, and more – 9to5Mac

Believe it or not, iOS 17 is coming in just a few months. This represents Apple’s biggest software update for iPhone users, and it’s usually packed full of new features and changes. Read on as we round up what the rumors currently say about iOS 17 new features and more.

Apple will announce iOS 17 at WWDC in June. WWDC is Apple’s annual developer conference where it unveils the newest versions of its operating systems for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. Apple has officially announced that WWDC 2023 will kick off on June 5 with a special keynote address focused on its newest announcements.

After Apple announces iOS 17 at WWDC in June, it will immediately release a beta version of the update to developers. Sometime in July, it will release a public beta that all iPhone users can try out. Then, Apple will release iOS 17 to everyone sometime in September, likely alongside the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lineups.

Whereas Apple hardware products leak months – or even years – ahead of time, software leaks are less common. This is because most hardware leaks come from Apple’s massive supply chain, rather than from inside Apple itself. The company is able to keep software leaks to a minimum because only a small number of people inside Apple actually have knowledge of the company’s plans.

With that being said, the “big picture” of iOS 17 this year appears to be that it will be a relatively modest update in terms of new features, but there’s a focus on “nice to have” changes.

Bloomberg has reported that iOS 17 (and Apple’s other software platforms) is taking a backseat as the company focuses on the development of its AR/VR headset. The headset could also be announced at WWDC and marks Apple’s first major new hardware and software platform since the Apple Watch.

Apple is believed to be pulling hardware and software engineering resources from throughout the company to focus on headset development.

iOS 17 is reportedly codenamed “Dawn” and is in continuous development and testing inside Apple ahead of WWDC. Bloomberg says the update “may have fewer major changes than originally planned” due to the focus on the Reality Pro headset “along with iOS 16 snags.”

With that in mind, however, Bloomberg also reports that iOS 17 will have “nice to have” features that are intended to address some of the most-requested features from users. The specifics here are unclear, but at least one rumor suggests one of Apple’s focuses in iOS 17 will be on Control Center.

As we’ve explained, Control Center on iOS hasn’t received any notable changes since iOS 11 and the launch of the iPhone X. This rumor claims that Apple is prepping “major changes” to the iPhone’s Control Center in iOS 17.

Currently, Control Center is currently accessible by swiping down from the top right of the iPhone’s display. It features quick access to settings for things like Wi-Fi and airplane mode as well as the “Now Playing” interface. You can also customize the tiles at the bottom to include your most used settings.

There are two conflicting rumors on which devices will support iOS 17, and both rumors come from sources that have previously been accurate.

The first rumor suggested that iOS 17 will drop support for the following devices:

Shortly after that rumor was published, another source came out of the woodwork to say that all devices that supported iOS 16 will also support iOS 17. This source cited an anonymous person on Apple’s iOS development team.

As we approach WWDC in June, it’s possible that new leaks and rumors will shed additional light on what’s to come with iOS 17 this year. In general, however, Apple is able to keep a lot of things under wraps until WWDC itself.

What are you hoping to see in iOS 17 this year? Are there any particular features at the top of your wishlist? Let us know in the comments.

