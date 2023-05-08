Uwerx (WERX) Set To Take Over! Tron (TRX) And Solana (SOL) are … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
New crypto projects emerge almost daily. Every once in a while, a new coin may place all crypto eyes on itself. Be it through a unique use case or just a vast social media following, that coin has excellent potential for growth and yielding profit! One such coin is Uwerx, which some analysts predict may outperform Tron (TRX) and Solana (SOL) in 2023.
Uwerx will shake up the growing freelance industry by establishing the first-of-its-kind blockchain-based platform upon which businesses can find, interview and hire freelancers. You read that right; using the unique blockchain technology will give Uwerx the upper hand compared to freelance platform rivals.
Blockchain technology will bring increased trust and security among all parties involved, transparent record keeping, and lower fees (1% vs. 20% in comparison to Fiverr and 10% at Upwork) with the Uwerx platform! This will open the door for more individuals who have wanted to participate in this industry but couldn’t, either because of high fees or scam fears.
Regarding security, the team will lock the liquidity for Uwerx after the presale ends, for 25 years. Additionally, an audit was done through InterFi Network and Solidproof, meaning Uwerx is here for the long run! It has a price of only $0.065, a perfect entry point to a future blue-chip coin that will likely reach $2.70 by mid-2023.
Individuals can utilize the Tron (TRX) coin to compensate and honor network builders. Tron (TRX) is just a part of the wheel that hopes to decentralize the internet with blockchain.
This past year was not too kind on Tron (TRX) as its value dropped 23% yearly. Most recently, Huobi announced it would lay off 20% of its workforce, and since Justin Sun, Tron (TRX) founder, sits on the advisory board, Tron holders began panic-selling their tokens. Tron (TRX) is selling at $0.065056 with a market cap loss of 4.28% in the past day alone. The current sentiment around the coin is negative, as its downward trend is expected to continue.
Developers see Solana (SOL) as a quicker and more effective rival to Ethereum, the dominant cryptocurrency. The Solana (SOL) coin is employed as payment for system involvement and staking.
Over this week, a surprising Solana (SOL) based dog coin named Bonk (BONK) soared by nearly 3,600%. This, in turn, made the Solana (SOL) coin rise by 36.7%. However, both Bonk (BONK) and Solana (SOL) have cooled off, losing 38.9% and 0.94% of their value, respectively. This was expected, as analysts are claiming that Solana (SOL) may be profitable in the short term but does not provide any long-term growth potential.
We believe Uwerx could present the most viable option in terms of long term and short term growth. It’s growth and stability are tied to an industry that has proven itself in both these areas. We think potential investors should learn more about the presale and enjoy a 25% bonu as soon as they can by following the links below.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
Analytics Insight is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinions from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
