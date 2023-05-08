Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes … – Notebookcheck.net

The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240×16320.
Typical smartphone snapshots taken with a 12 MP camera might take up anywhere between 3 MB and 9 MB of space, so understandably the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200 MP camera requires much more storage space for each image file. However, when compared to something like the Xiaomi 12T Pro, it is clear to see that Samsung has been busy with compressing the S23 Ultra’s image file sizes so that buyers will get the most out of the storage space. The phone from the Chinese OEM reportedly produced an average image file size of 55 MB with its 200 MP sensor, which is considerably larger than those of the S23 Ultra shared by Ice universe.
While there are some concerns that greater compression might equal loss of details and reduced image quality, the photo file sizes will please those eyeing up the entry-level Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is believed there is a 1 TB variant of the S23 Ultra, but at a rumored price of almost US$1,500, there will be many who would rather spend around US$1,250 for the 256 GB model. This less-expensive Samsung flagship will still have the capability to store thousands of condensed images and allow shutterbugs a chance to get to grips with the much-heralded 200 MP-headed camera system.
Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra on Amazon
@UniverseIce & DigitalTrends
Teaser image (edited): @evleaks & Solen Feyissa on Unsplash
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes … – Notebookcheck.net
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240×16320.