Verizon's store on Michigan Avenue is closed – Crain's Chicago Business

840 N. Michigan Ave.

Verizon has closed its big store on the Magnificent Mile, joining the parade of retailers that have left Chicago’s most important shopping strip.

The wireless carrier closed its two-story flagship at 840 N. Michigan Ave. on March 17, according to a notice posted at the store’s entrance. With the departure of Verizon and its next-door neighbor, H&M, which is moving down the street, every storefront across from the Water Tower Place mall could soon be empty, a glaring reminder of the Mag Mile’s woes.

The COVID pandemic and civil unrest of 2020 knocked the Mag Mile down hard, and the shopping district is still struggling to get back on its feet three years later. Multiple retailers, including Gap, Uniqlo and Banana Republic, have left, and not enough new tenants have moved in to take their place. By last count, the retail vacancy rate on North Michigan Avenue was nearly 29%.

Water Tower Place, one of the boulevard’s anchors, is struggling, too, after Macy’s closed its department store there in 2021. The mall’s lender, MetLife, took over the property last year through a so-called deed in lieu of foreclosure.

The departures of Verizon and H&M also create a problem — or an opportunity, depending on your perspective — for landlord Acadia Realty Trust. The Rye, N.Y.-based firm owns the 87,100-square-foot building at 840 N. Michigan, with H&M occupying about 60,000 square feet and Verizon occupying the rest.

The real estate investment trust has already taken a big loss on its investment, recording a $50.8 million noncash impairment charge on the property last year. The question now is what to do with the property: try to re-lease it, redevelop it or sell it?

Finding new retailers to fill such a big, multistory building on North Michigan Avenue would be a major challenge in the current market. Acadia could try to salvage its investment by selling the property to a developer, or forming a joint venture with one, that would tear down the existing structure and construct a high-rise in its place.

That’s what the owner of the empty building next door is trying to do. Brookfield Property Partners put the 117,400-square-foot retail building at 830 N. Michigan Ave. up for sale last summer after losing all its tenants, including Uniqlo. The property could appeal to developers as a site for a future residential high-rise.

“As part of our regular annual evaluation of where, when and how we show up for our customers, we made the decision to close our store on Michigan Avenue,” Verizon said in a statement. An executive at Eastdil Secured, which is selling 830 N. Michigan for Brookfield, declined to comment and an Acadia representative did not respond to requests for comment.

The 800 block of North Michigan Avenue before Uniqlo closed in the summer of 2021.

Acadia also owns buildings at 664 N. Michigan and 717 N. Michigan, where Alo Yoga plans to open a new store. In a February conference call with stock analysts, Acadia President and CEO Kenneth Bernstein expressed confidence that North Michigan Avenue was starting to turn around.

“Demand thankfully is starting to come back on North Michigan Avenue, and I don’t want to pretend that it’s easy or mission accomplished,” he said. “But we’re having retailers now show up that a year ago we wouldn’t have thought of.”

When Verizon opened its glitzy Mag Mile flagship in 2014, the store was the carrier’s largest in the country. Like many retail flagships on the boulevard, it was more about marketing than sales — a brand-building exercise aimed at generating excitement for Verizon and its services. With so many visitors, North Michigan Avenue still offers that opportunity for big brands that want to increase their exposure to consumers, but many are opting for smaller stores these days.

Acadia paid $144 million in 2014 for an 88% stake in 840 N. Michigan. An Acadia joint venture is carrying a $73.5 million mortgage on the property that matures in February 2025, according to the REIT’s recent annual report. The venture valued the building at $80.9 million at the end of 2022, according to the report.

H&M and Verizon are still paying rent to the Acadia venture, but that revenue will dry up soon. The H&M lease expires in August, and the Verizon lease runs out next March, the report says.

