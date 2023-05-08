Twitter will now be known as 'Titter'? Why Elon Musk wants to remove 'w' – India TV News

Just a few days after the temporary Shiba Inu dog meme was replaced with the original blue bird logo, a fresh controversy has landed on Twitter's lap. A photo showing the 'w' in the brand's name covered up by white paint at the San Francisco headquarters has been making rounds on social media.

Elon Musk on Monday took to the social media platform to confirm the name change of the company and wrote, “Our landlord at SF HQ says we’re legally required to keep the sign as Twitter & cannot remove “w”, so we painted its background colour. Problem solved!”

He followed it up with another tweet invoking a pun around the word 'titter' which means to giggle quietly and wrote, “They tried to muffle our titter.”

This is not the first time that the Twitter CEO has suggested a name change for the company. Earlier in April 2022, he had suggested changing the name of the company by running a poll asking people whether the 'w' in Twitter should be deleted.

He had asked, “Delete the w in Twitter? The poll had two options yes and of course and had been participated by hundreds of thousands of users. The poll was later deleted.

Earlier this week, Dogecoin's Shiba Inu replaced the blue birdie sign as the company's logo. The logo was later reverted back to its original form within a few days.

