Apple iPad Pro 11 2022 – Apple's top class tablet comes at a dear … – Notebookcheck.net

Professionals who work on the go often have the luxury of a powerful laptop. In this context, the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022, is even more practical and flexible to use, powered by the unparalleled Apple M2, which does not even require active cooling.
In our review of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022, we found out that little has changed compared to last year’s predecessor, apart from a new processor and WiFi 6E support. The case remains high quality, made from recycled aluminum in the colors Space Gray or Silver. A variety of accessories can be connected via a USB-C port that also supports Thunderbolt 3, while there is also a magnet port and three pogo pins on the back.
As in previous years, accessories are also making the iPad Pro increasingly flexible to use. With the Apple Pencil 2, for example, it becomes a graphics tablet, and with the Magic Keyboard it can replace a small laptop. Connecting multiple monitors is also possible with the appropriate adapters.
The cameras are good for a tablet, but cannot keep up with good smartphones, especially in low light.
The screen is little simpler compared to the larger model, but is still relatively bright and displays colors quite accurately.
However, the cost of the iPad Pro has increased significantly, by around US$370.
Is it even worth grabbing the new model instead of last year’s iPad Pro? Well, performance differences amount to around 15%, but this is hardly noticeable in everyday use in view of the high power of the iPad Pro 11 2021. Apart from slightly faster internet, the difference between the two devices is quite small.
Anyone who can get a cheap iPad Pro 11 2021 would be advised to do so. But if you are interested in the latest model, we recommend taking a look at our detailed review with its numerous comparison charts, measurements and benchmarks.
Review of the Apple iPad Pro 11 2022
