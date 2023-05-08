Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction as LUNC Rebounds 2.5 … – Cryptonews

Terra Luna Classic price prediction remains bullish above $0.000169, a support level extended by an upward trendline. Lately, the crypto market has been unkind to investors, with most cryptocurrencies struggling to post gains. Contrary to the trend of other large market-cap cryptocurrencies, Terra Classic (LUNC) saw a price increase.

Based on statistics from CoinMarketCap, the price of LUNC increased by 2.5% during the Asian session. As of this writing, it was trading at $0.0001902, giving it a market cap of $1.2 billion. However, considering the ongoing fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD) in the market, trading volume has plunged sharply by 51% to $298 million.

This price movement was very intriguing because the increase came out of nowhere, perhaps due to weaker US CPI figures. However, this gas might have been driven by several forthcoming changes to LUNC.

On a day when the latest US consumer price index (CPI) report showed inflation at 7.7%, Terra classic was one of the top gainers.

While FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried received birthday wishes from Terra token creator Do Kwon, the token rose by roughly 14% today.

According to Terra Rebels’ roadmap, the fourth quarter of this year will see a number of promising improvements for LUNC. Starting with the market switch being disabled, developers have three network updates planned for the fourth quarter:

Furthermore, large amounts of LUNC were being burned every day, indicating that the burning process was on schedule. On November 10th, 2022, more than 16 billion tokens have already been destroyed. Once again, LunarCrush’s data has shown a highly positive signal for LUNC.

Which indicated that LUNC was Altrank’s top cryptocurrency, giving investors hope for a sustained price increase in the coming days.

On the technical front, LUNC is currently facing immediate resistance of around $0.0002200, and a bullish break above this level could push the price of LUNC as high as $0.000276. Further on the higher side, LUNC rise is capped at $0.000279 by the 50-day moving average.

As the RSI and MACD indicators indicate an uptrend, a positive breakout is very likely. If LUNC fails to break through resistance, support will remain near $0.000169. Increased selling pressure and a bearish breakout may allow for additional selling until $0.00012 are reached.

Finally, investors may look for a buy position above $0.000169 with a target price of $0.00022 or $0.00027.

