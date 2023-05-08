Home Latest News The latest existential threat facing traditional media: chatbots – Economic Times

The latest existential threat facing traditional media: chatbots – Economic Times

By
Deidre Richardson
-

5 Stories
7 Stories
9 Stories
9 Stories
8 Stories
6 Stories
Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!
King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.
Low-cost carrier Go First, which has filed for voluntary insolvency, has sued Pratt & Whitney (PW) for damages in the US. The engine maker has reportedly blamed lack of payments.
Expanding use cases of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to instruments beyond bank accounts could lead to revenue generation for Paytm, the payment major’s chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in an earnings call on Saturday.
ETPrime stories of the day



Layoff Tracker
ET Tech
Company Name
Layoffs
42031747
Byju’s
3,500
42031747
Unacademy
1,350
42031747
Vedantu
1,100
42031747
Cars24
600
42031747
Oyo
600
42031747
Udaan
530
42031747
Mohalla Tech
500

42031747
Mfine
500

42031747
Swiggy
380
42031747
Frontrow
280
42031747
Ola
200
42031747
DealShare
100
42031747
Cashfree
100
42031747
WazirX
60
42031747
Meesho
150
Trending Now
Popular Categories
Hot on Web
In Case you missed it
Top Calculators
Top Searched Companies
Top Definitions
Top Commodities
Top Prime Articles
Top Story Listing
Top Slideshow
Top Trending Topics
Top Videos
Private Companies
Popular Articles
Most Searched Articles
Follow us on:
Find this comment offensive?
Choose your reason below and click on the Report button. This will alert our moderators to take action
Reason for reporting:
Your Reason has been Reported to the admin.
Log In/Connect with:
Will be displayed
Will not be displayed
Will be displayed
Stories you might be interested in

source

Previous articleThe next Ethereum? 5 cryptocurrencies poised for massive growth in … – Finbold – Finance in Bold
Deidre Richardson
Deidre Richardson is a tech enthusiast who loves to cover the latest news on smartphones, tablets, and mobile gadgets. A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (B.A, History/Music), you can always find her rocking her Samsung Galaxy Note 3 and LG Nexus 5 on a regular basis.