The latest existential threat facing traditional media: chatbots – Economic Times

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in Britain’s biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

Low-cost carrier Go First, which has filed for voluntary insolvency, has sued Pratt & Whitney (PW) for damages in the US. The engine maker has reportedly blamed lack of payments.

Expanding use cases of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to instruments beyond bank accounts could lead to revenue generation for Paytm, the payment major’s chief executive Vijay Shekhar Sharma said in an earnings call on Saturday.

As Go First lands head first in a crisis, what happens next to cash-rich Wadias’ broke airline?

Delinquencies, subpar collection systems: The holes in ZestMoney’s books that broke the PhonePe deal

Meet the man whose Supreme Court case got INR5,000 crore for Sahara’s cooperative society investors

Company Name

Layoffs



Byju’s

3,500



Unacademy

1,350



Vedantu

1,100



Cars24

600



Oyo

600



Udaan

530



Mohalla Tech

500



Mfine

500



Swiggy

380



Frontrow

280



Ola

200



DealShare

100



Cashfree

100



WazirX

60



Meesho

150

