BTC price forms new support at $16.8K as Bitcoin lures ‘mega whales’ – Cointelegraph

A new 100-week “point of control” is appearing below $17,000 as the age-old Bitcoin trading range endures.

Bitcoin (BTC) could be busy forming fundamental support in its current tight trading range, the latest research suggests.

In a tweet on Jan. 6, trading platform Trend Rider noticed that $16,800 is becoming an increasingly important BTC price support zone.

Bitcoin’s lack of volatility has led commentators to debate when a breakout could occur — and in what direction it could go.

So far, however, the increasingly narrow trading range in place since the FTX saga in November remains in control.

Now, on-chain analysis is hinting that, contrary to some beliefs, BTC/USD may not have further to fall in the current phase of the bear market.

Trend Rider eyed the one-week chart to flag $16,800 as the current 100-week point of control (PoC) — the price level generating the largest volume in the specific period.

The longer the period and higher the volume, the stronger the notional PoC support or resistance level is.

“New Bottom forming,” accompanying comments stated:

Should this be the case, Bitcoin could avoid the worst doomsday predictions of recent months, including a drop to $10,000 or even lower.

Longer-term PoCs include the 200-week at $9,200 and 300-week at $3,700 — near the March 2020 COVID-19 cross-market crash lows.

On exchanges, Bitcoin’s trading corridor was likewise firmly unmoved on the day.

According to monitoring resource Material Indicators, the strongest nearby support and resistance levels were at $16,000 and $17,000, respectively.

A chart of the Binance order book additionally showed increasing interest from the largest bracket of Bitcoin whales between the two price points.

“Brown Mega Whales seem to like this range for Bitcoin,” Material Indicators commented.

