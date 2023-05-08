FITFI Price Prediction 2023-2032: Is FITFI a Good Investment … – Cryptopolitan

Home » Price Prediction

The NFT economy has ushered in hundreds of new cryptocurrency bull rushes. The most notable of them has been GameFi and metaverse product domination throughout much of 2021. Last year’s best-performing investments fell into these categories. FITFI price prediction could be a helpful guide for one looking for an intelligent investment. Here’s why:

Web2 enabled people to consume as well as generate fitness content. It transferred the value earned by their fitness content to the platform owners.

GameFi is a similar concept. Gaming is a $200 billion industry in which many consume and produce for the profit of a few. Web3.0 enables everyone to earn a piece of the market they participate in. With the rise of GameFi and play2earn, this became a reality.

FitFi and move2earn are turning points in bringing the vast fitness industry to individuals to allow them to earn money from it. Multiple ways of earning from the Metaverse are in this report. This research paper overviews the state of the metaverse and strategies to capitalize on emerging business opportunities for different industries. Take the front seat on the next trillion-dollar industry!

Today’s Step App price is $0.015074 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,111,344.. Step App is down 6.77% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #602, with a live market cap of $20,743,644. It has a circulating supply of 1,376,105,033 FITFI coins and a max. supply of 5,000,000,000 FITFI coins.

FitFi token is the Step App ecosystem’s governance token. In the Step App, FITFI is also a utility coin that benefits from ecosystem fees. Users can stake FITFI tokens to earn up to 50% of the market value of the tokens.

Step App (ticker symbol FITFI) is the native coin of the Step.app mobile application, trading at around $0.6 – $0.7 with a market cap of $166 million.

Since its launch on Bybit on April 26th, it pumped around 13000% in the first week, hitting another top in its second week of $0.73, on May 5th, the current FITFI all-time high.

Listed on Crypto.com, it opened at $0.28 a day after Bybit exchange – most of the FITFI price growth was on day one – and the FITFI top was higher on that exchange, $0.79. After Step App (FITFI) got listed on Supercharger on 9 May, users have the chance to boost their returns by 10x. 88 lucky participants will win an exclusive “Supercharger 10x Booster” NFT that multiplies their FITFI rewards, allowing them to earn up to 23% p.a.

FitFi coin is now trading on many cryptocurrency exchanges such

The Step App team is led by its president Dharpan Randhawa, a former executive at British motor racing group McLaren Racing. Randhawa also runs the brand agency Talisman, which has offices in Los Angeles, Singapore, Dubai, and Shanghai.

The project’s CEO is Kirill Volgin, former CFO for DeFi investing platform Zerion. Another notable member of the team is CTO Dmitry Gordeychuk, crypto and DeFi veteran. Project advisors are Dovey Wan and Hatu Sheikh. Robert Vukosa has been designated as the primary business developer.

$KCAL tokens are the game asset. Used to mint & maintain NFTs, among other functions. Some $KCAL tokens, to bootstrap, are given to early adopters in the fair mechanism.

Then at $KCAL Genesis, Burn FAT Points

To avoid bots, some $FITFI tokens are needed to burn FAT Points and turn to $KCAL tokens. This event will take place on $KCAL launch day.

You can sign-up already!

FAT Points will start building up 1 week from now.

Does the Step App really work? Step App, a type of Web3 project, belongs to the move-to-earn category, which also includes Green Satoshi Token and Green Metaverse Token. The app offers a type of metaverse fitness experience, rewarding you for doing physical exercise. The goal is to encourage people to pursue a healthy lifestyle. The project’s official cryptocurrency is the FITFI token, which facilitates payment and rewards on the platform. The app will be released this month as beta. Has anyone used it yet? This is where you start.

Step App is the celebrity-endorsed tokenized fitness app. Cutting edge augmented reality merges with the metaverse.

In this gamified fitness metaverse, your steps generate income. Collect and stake SNEAK NFTs, acquire steps, and grow your wealth. FitFi is combining the world’s financial and fitness goals into 1 mega-app.

Token Utilities

• Buy-backs: 50% of play income is utilized to purchase FitFi tokens.

• Burns: Management can vote to burn up to 50% of its tokens purchased back.

• Staking Rewards: FitFi stakers receive up to 50% of market-purchased tokens.

• Locks: Exiting staked FitFi tokens requires a 10-day cooldown, which incurs a 12 percent cost on the initial investment.

• Liquidity Incentives: LP tokens have a 50% weight in staking rewards.

Furthermore, because they do not take venture capital investments, the StepApp project adhered to the DAO (decentralized autonomous organization) protocol to maintain the project as open-source as feasible.

Step 1 – Register on Fiat-to-Crypto Exchange

Exchanges have their own fee policies and other features that you will go through in detail. It is recommended that you figure out the one that suits you best. Let’s try Coinbase.

Step 2 – Buy USDT with fiat money

Once you finished the KYC process. You will be asked to add a payment method. Here you can either choose to provide a credit/debit card or use a bank transfer. You will be charged higher fees when using cards but you will also make an instant purchase.

Step 3 – Transfer USDT to an Altcoin Exchange

After buying USDT, Choose an Altcoin exchange that supports FITFI (Bybit, Bitget, BitMart, Gate.io, Huobi, Hotbit, MXC, OKX etc) to trade FITFI.

Step 4 – Deposit USDT to exchange

The exchange might require going through another KYC process, from 30 minutes to possibly a few days maximum. Once you’re done with it you should have full access to your exchange wallet. Transfer your previously bought USDT on Coinbase to this wallet, and click on ‘Copy Address’. Under the Recipient field, paste the wallet address from your clipboard, for security consideration you should always check if both addresses are matching. Click ‘Send’ to proceed, you should receive a confirmation email instantly, click on the confirmation link in the email and your coins are on the way to the chosen altcoin exchange.

Step 5 – Trade FITFI

In the right column there is a search bar, now make sure “USDT” is selected as we are trading USDT to altcoin pair. Click on it and type in “FITFI”, you should see FITFI/USDT, select that pair and you should see a price chart of FITFI/USDT in the middle of the page. Below there is a box with a green button that says “Buy FITFI”, inside of the box, choose the “Market” tab here as that is the most straightforward type of buying order. When you have confirmed everything, click “Buy FITFI”. Voila! You have finally bought FITFI!

It pays to invest early in new crypto coins – and many would consider it still early for FITFI with its low market capitalization (ranked #2830 on Coinmarketcap).

The Step App price has been performing well despite Bitcoin dropping from $40k to $35k over the same time period, showing a lot of relative strength against the rest of the crypto markets. According to the most recent statistics, the current price of Step App is $0.60, and FITFI is now rated #285 in the whole crypto ecosystem. Step App has a circulating supply of 250,000,000 and a market capitalization of $147,589,313.

The cryptocurrency’s current value has dropped by -13.7 percent in the last 24 hours. When we compare the FITFI’s current market cap to yesterday’s, we can notice that the market cap is likewise down.

The FITFI has been on an upward trend for the past seven days, increasing by 20 percent. Step App has recently demonstrated great potential, which may be a fantastic time to get in and invest.

Step App has released Rejuve— a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn rewards.

✨Rejuve Registration is Open!@Rejuve_AI is a decentralized, AI-driven longevity research network allowing people globally to track their health data, receive valuable insights, contribute to cutting-edge longevity research, and earn $RJV rewards.https://t.co/gfKitP3ohj

1/3 pic.twitter.com/r75Vq7AlQg

Step App has also stated that they are now available in US and Canada. This new development will allow US and Canadian citizens to use the Step App.

Plus, if you don’t have a Sneak yet you can now try out the app for free for 7 days with a Trial SNEAK.

Learn more about Trial SNEAK in our blog post: https://t.co/6sCeLSVWKj#MoveToEarn with #StepApp

2/2

FitFi’s price currently sits below its 50-day and 100-day Moving Averages on its 1D Chart. According to technical indicators, FitFi’s current sentiment is bearish, while the Fear & Greed index shows 44 (Fear). It is essential to know that the coin recorded 13/30 (43%) green days with 12.58% price volatility over the last 30 days.

FitFi is currently bearish, with seven technical analysis indicators signaling bullish signals and 19 signaling bearish signals.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) momentum oscillator is a widely used indicator for assessing the strength of a cryptocurrency. An RSI level below 30 signifies that the market has become oversold, while an RSI reading above 70 indicates an overbought position. FITFI’s current RSI value of 28.45 points to an oversold market, suggesting that its price will likely decrease in the near future.

Our FitFi price prediction for 2023 suggests the digital asset might attain a maximum price of $0.028 and an average price of $0.025.The minimum price forecast for the FitFi cryptocurrency is $0.024.

Our FitFi price forecast for 2024 is a maximum price of $0.042 and a minimum forecast price of $0.035. As a result, the cryptocurrency is expected to attain an average trading price of $0.036.

Our FitFi forecast for 2025 suggests the coin might attain a maximum level of $0.061 and an average price forecast of $0.053. The minimum price that is expected for 2025 is $0.051.

The FitFi price prediction for 2026 is a maximum price of $0.088 and a minimum forecast price of $0.074. As a result, the altcoin is expected to attain an average trading price of $0.076 in 2026.

The FitFi price prediction for 2027 suggests the digital asset might attain a maximum price of $0.13 and an average price of $0.11. The minimum price that is expected for 2027 is $0.10.

According to our FitFi price forecast for 2028, the cryptocurrency is projected to attain $0.18 as the highest price, while the average trading price for the crypto is expected to be $0.15. Also, a minimum level of $0.15 is expected by the end of 2028.

Our FitFi price forecast for 2029 suggests that the cryptocurrency might attain a maximum price of $0.25 and an average price forecast of $0.23.The minimum price that is expected for 2029 is $0.22.

Our FitFi price prediction for 2030 suggests the digital asset might attain a maximum level of $0.55 and an average price forecast of $0.48. The minimum price that is expected for 2030 is $0.46.

According to our FitFi price prediction for 2031, FitFi is expected to have a maximum price of $0.55. The average and minimum price of the coin is predicted to be $0.48 and $0.46, respectively.

Our FitFi price prediction for 2032 is a maximum of $0.80. Furthermore, the average trading price of the coin is expected to be $0.74, with a minimum price of $0.72 in the crypto market.

According to Wallet Investor, FitFi is a bad long-term investment. In one year, they expect the coin to reach $0.00117. In five years, they predict that FitFi will devalue by 97.823%.

According to Cryptopredictions.com, FitFi is expected to have a maximum value of $0.0470, with an average trading price of $0.0376 by 2023. The lowest trading price of the coin is predicted to be $0.0312.

By 2024, they predict that the Step app’s price will reach a maximum of $0.056, with an average trading price of $0.044. The lowest trading price of the coin is expected to be $0.038.

By 2026, FitFi is expected to have a maximum price of $0.073, with an average price of $0.058. The lowest trading price of the coin is predicted to be $0.049.

By 2027, the coin is predicted to have a maximum price of $0.079, with an average trading price of $0.0633. The lowest trading price of the coin is expected to be $0.053.

According to Digital Coin Price, FitFi is expected to have a maximum price of $0.0328 by 2023. After that, the average and minimum price of the coin is expected to be $0.0295 and $0.0134.

By 2026, Digital Coin Price predicts that FitFi will reach a maximum price of $0.0688, with an average forecast price of $0.0682. The lowest trading price of the coin is predicted to be $0.0577.

Furthermore, Digital Coin Price predicts that FitFi will reach a maximum price of $0.11, with an average trading price of $0.11. The lowest trading price of the coin is expected to be $0.10.

By 2032, they expect FitFi to reach a maximum price of $0.29. The lowest price of the coin is expected to be $0.28.

According to Coincodex, FitFi is expected to be worth $0.00819 in six months. They also gave a long-term prediction based on tech growth. They expect FitFi to reach $0.2697 by 2026 based on Internet growth.

Coincodex expects FitFi to reach $2.35 if it follows Facebook’s growth. Coincodex also expects FitFi to reach a maximum price of $0.261 if it follows mobile growth.

Famous crypto expert Uloggers TV is optimistic about the Step app price forecast in the long term. They predict the coin can earn investors a substantial number of gains. Here is their full price prediction on Step App FitFi.

FITFI is brand-new, and as it debuted right before a significant market drop, we are still unsure of how it will function in typical situations. Move-to-earn may be a rising aspect of the cryptocurrency industry, but it’s unclear if this growth will continue or will only be a brief phase that will quickly disappear.

Whether FITFI has what it takes to surpass rival fitness apps like STEPN as the most widely used in the crypto-verse is still far from conclusion. When selecting whether or not to invest in FITFI, it is crucial to be cautious and proceed with appropriate caution, as with all other cryptocurrencies. It’s always better to do your own research before investing.

The Step App project has broad appeal. Its work is related to the fitness and gaming industries, which are worth about $300 billion combined, as well as popular investment themes such as DeFi, Web3, and the metaverse. Although the crypto is worth just a few pennies, it could be worth several dollars down the road. However, being new, there’s too much doubt about its legitimacy.

But some have already got in early, secured profits, and got back in with house money. So there’s that worry. With crypto, you either believe in it or you don’t. Volatility is characteristic of the industry, but when there’s utility and community, you get better chances of continuous growth than meme coins.

The current FITFI price appears to be on a trajectory toward the $1 mark, with some bullish investors forecasting it could go even higher. At a market cap of $500 million, we could see a share price of $2 – which is often used as an indicator for crypto projects.

Although Bitcoin could dip to its support level of $20,000 – $25,000 and retest its weekly 200 moving average in the short term, most crypto investors remain bullish in the long run and are keen to buy more once those levels are reached. So for long-term investors looking to capitalize on the emerging asset class of move-to-earn apps, you may want to consider investing in FITFI. Our long-term Step app price prediction is $0.80.

Yes, FitFi is an intelligent investment considering several fundamental criteria.

There are some doubts: 1- the website is so bad; even some words are miswritten; some sentences are interrupted.. 2- there is no app for ios. 3- it is like some bad copy of stepn..(like reebok-rebok) 4- it has no support from binance or coinbase.. so what do you think of it? Is it a scam?

While this might not happen this year, our FITFI predictions expect the coin to hit $1 sometime in 2027. However, these predictions can be wrong. Always do your own research. And never invest money you can’t afford to lose.

