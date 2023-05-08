iPhone 14 owners continue to face problems: Is it too early to upgrade? – Sportskeeda

The latest generation of Apple iPhones was recently released, which includes the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max. Many users who bought the device in the first month of its release have complained about various issues that have not yet been resolved.

Apple has acknowledged some of the problems and is actively working to release a fix in the form of a software update, but some issues are still unacknowledged and owners can hope that a fix is released soon.

The good news is that none of the problems are hardware-related, and can be fixed through iOS itself. However, it is not an iOS 16 problem, as none of these issues are found to be on the iPhone 13 series with the latest version of the operating system installed.

Issues with the latest iPhone range from random crashes, camera problems, connectivity issues, unexpected restarts, and more. The iPhone 14 series was released on September 7 and had several bugs, which have been resolved now with the release of iOS 16.0.2 that fixed camera shaking and a device activation issue on open WiFi networks.

The latest iOS 16 version was released on September 23 and Apple is preparing to release iOS version 16.0.3 which will fix even more issues, and users can expect the update to roll out in the coming weeks. Until then, there is no fix for all the issues that persist with the iPhone 14 models.

One of the biggest problems with iOS 16 on iPhone 14 models is that system data takes up the majority of the available storage, with some users reporting it taking up 50GB. This can be irritating as users will not be able to use their phones for day-to-day activities as the storage will always be low.

There is a potential workaround for this particular problem that involves the user factory resetting their device and re-installing iOS 16 via a PC or Mac. This process will require users to back up all their data beforehand.

Another issue that is being reported by iPhone 14 users is that the device restarts randomly when it is connected to a charger, and there is no probable cause. The phone works fine until it needs to be charged, which could be an inconvenience. There is no official fix or reliable workaround for this problem yet.

Dynamic Island, which is exclusive to iPhone 14 models, is causing a huge problem for third-party applications as it is blocking important information from being displayed over apps. Moreover, the Dynamic Island feature itself is quite buggy as it does not display where it’s supposed to be, and jumps around the screen.

This is an infuriating bug that is usually resolved after restarting the device. It has not been officially fixed yet, but users are hoping that the next software update tackles this problem entirely.

An issue with the camera on the iPhone 14 model causes stuttering while being used on third-party applications like TikTok, Snapchat, and Instagram. This is speculated to be due to the optical image stabilization feature of the camera, which ironically causes destabilization.

This bug was resolved with the release of iOS 16.0.2, but some users are reporting that it has not been fixed yet.

Lastly, a huge problem with the iPhone 14 series has been its battery, with it draining much faster than expected. The problem is not exclusive to the iPhone 14, but iOS 16. Users who upgraded their older iPhone devices to iOS 16 from previous versions reported that their battery life had been significantly affected.

The issue has still not been fixed but is expected to be resolved with the release of iOS version 16.0.4.

Other minor problems involve over-processed or overexposed pictures, camera glare under sunlight, auto-focus issues with close objects, and connectivity issues on Verizon. Most of the issues should be resolved with the next major update of iOS 16, version 16.1 which is expected to be released by the end of October.

