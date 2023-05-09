Ethereum is Top Alt-Coin but Others Make for Better Investments. – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Bitcoin Price Prediction: A Symmetrical Triangle Forecasts BTC Rally To $33K
Ethereum (ETH) has long been considered the top alt-coin on the market, and for good reason. It’s the second-largest blockchain in the world, behind Bitcoin, and has often performed quite well for investors.
That hasn’t been the case, though in the last 12 months. In that time period, as of April 6, ETH has dropped 43.68% in value. It has rebounded decently in the last month, bumping up 18.27%. That has brought its total value to $1,868.18.
Many people are wondering whether Ethereum, the top alt-coin, is the best investment. The quick answer is maybe not. Below, we’ll look at a price prediction for Ethereum to see what it’s all about, as well as look at five other alt-coins that could make for much better investments.
They are Love Hate Inu (LHINU), DeeLance (DLANCE), Metropoly (MET), Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) and RobotEra (TARO), and they’re all currently in presale.
Below is an Ethereum price prediction on where the value could go in the next few years.
Year
Expected low
Expected high
2023
$1,913.83
$2,201.94
2025
$2,011.77
$3,017.66
2030
$8,640.50
$10,368.60
If the above price prediction holds true, then Ethereum will gain 51.17% in value between the end of this year and 2025. Then, from 2025 through 2030, it could be expected to gain another 329%, all the way above the $8,600 mark.
Those returns might sound fantastic in the traditional asset market, but in cryptocurrency, they’re not all that impressive. This is especially true of a big crypto like Ethereum. With the volatility it has experienced in recent times, a promise of a little more than 50% by the end of the year isn’t all that encouraging.
Investors would also have to hold onto their asset for another seven years before they could realize the really big gains above $8,600. That’s an eternity in crypto.
As such, there are some other alt-coins that are likely much better investments. We detail five of those below.
The online survey market is exploding, and Love Hate Inu (LHINU) is set to disrupt it all. Based on the blockchain, the platform is ensuring that all polls will be open and transparent, and won’t be able to be manipulated in any way. Users will have to stake $LHINU tokens to take part, which makes it more legitimate and also allows them to remain anonymous.
There are loads of growth opportunities for Love Hate Inu, including the possibility for international brands to offer sponsored polls with rewards such as NFT discount codes to those who participate. Love Hate Inu is still in presale but won’t be there for long. Buy now to get the best price.
Freelancing has become commonplace in today’s work environment, yet the platforms that help connect freelancers with potential employers still aren’t perfect. Enter DeeLance (DLANCE), a new Web3 freelancing platform that’s about to change all of that.
There are many unique aspects to the platform, including the fact that all work will be minted into NFTs. This ensures that the companies that are paying for the work truly own it. It also protects freelancers from being stiffed on payments and helps to resolve issues before they can blossom into something larger.
DeeLance just began its presale, which makes now the best time to buy.
Through Metropoly (MET), people can invest in real estate for as little as $100. This gives them the opportunity to own a slice of luxury real estate around the world and take advantage of all the fruits that it has to offer.
The platform is going to explode in value, and is timed really well, as real estate performs great during inflationary times. That’s why now is the best time to buy Metropoly as it’s still in its presale stages.
Ecoterra (ECOTERRA) is a new Recycle2Earn platform that’s incentivizing people to recycle more. In an effort to help save the planet, the platform is also making it easier for manufacturers to obtain recycled materials that they can then use to create new products. This is an all-encompassing platform, then, making it easy for recycling to happen in a seamless fashion.
Ecoterra is one of the leading green crypto projects in the world, yet it’s providing investors with an amazing opportunity now since it’s only in presale. Hurry and buy before you miss out, or before the price increases with the next presale stage.
Users on RobotEra (TARO) will enter the beautiful metaverse of Taro, where they can become robot avatars and help to rebuild the planet after a long war. To do so, they’ll gather the resources from the planet, create robot companions and work with other users on the platform.
In the process, entirely new NFT communities will be created, and people will be able to join in and share on all the excitement and creation. Since it’s all based around the $TARO token, the project is set to soar in value.
It’s in presale stage 2 now, so hurry and buy before you miss out.
Ethereum is the most well-known alt-coin on the market, but that doesn’t mean that it’s the best investment – even if it’s the most valuable in terms of actual overall price. As you can see above, there are many concerns with Ethereum’s price prediction in the future, which is why many investors are staying on the sidelines with it for now.
Instead of jumping in on Ethereum, you’d be better off investing in other alt-coin projects such as Love Hate Inu, DeeLance, Metropoly, Ecoterra and RobotEra. All are in various stages of presale right now, though, so don’t delay any longer if you want to get in on the best price available.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims.
