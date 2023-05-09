Apple may unveil AirPods Pro 2 with USB Type-C port in late 2023; Details here – Economic Times

Don’t miss out on ET Prime stories! Get your daily dose of business updates on WhatsApp. click here!

The Centre is likely to make windfall gains by way of annual dividend receipts from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which is estimated to have garnered substantial profits in foreign-currency trading and by lending to the local banking system after the rise in policy rates and liquidity drainage prompted high-street lenders to borrow more from the RBI.

Amid mistrust, sanctions and weaponisation of the dollar, some of the large Russian investors may be preparing to directly bet on Indian stocks.

Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group is exploring a potential stake sale in JSW Paints, said two people directly aware of the development, as it looks to build capacity and establish a countrywide presence to take on its larger rivals.

