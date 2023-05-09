SPACE LAUNCH DELTA 30 TO LEASE SPACE LAUNCH … – Vandenberg Space Force Base

Official websites use .mil

Space Launch Delta 30 / Published April 24, 2023

SLD 30 Public Affairs

Col. Rob Long, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, signed a statement of support on April 21, 2023, granting SpaceX permission to lease Space Launch Complex 6 (SLC-6) for Falcon rocket launches.

SLC-6 previously supported the Delta IV vehicle family and has remained vacant since the final Delta IV Heavy launch on Sept. 24, 2022.

The decision is the result of SLD 30's launch pad allocation strategy, which is a process to evaluate the suitability of various launch sites for different types of rockets and payloads. The process is critical to ensuring that launches are safe, and that the selected launch site can accommodate the unique requirements of each mission. This was the first round of launch pad allocations, and additional rounds of allocations will occur in the future after further operational analysis.

"This is an exciting time for Vandenberg Space Force Base, our nation's premier West Coast launch site for military, civil and commercial space operations," said Col. Rob Long, SLD 30 commander. "This agreement will add to the rich history of SLC-6 and builds on the already strong partnership with SpaceX."

