Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Should BNB holders go long? – AMBCrypto News

BNB’s price at the same time last week was $328.97. It has moved by -4.30% in the past week and is currently at $314.84. Infact, in the past 24 hours, BNB has dumped by -0.86%. There is a slight bearish sentiment in the crypto market. The long term sentiment, however, remains bullish and BNB could hit $460.95 in 2024.

The total circulating supply of BNB as of writing this article was $157,886,280 and the marketcap of BNB remains at $49,713,145,704.

For some coins with little to no data points and inexistent historical data the model by default will show a positive price prediction. There is no way for our AI bot to decipher whitepaper, tokenomics and team integrity. The coin's price that you are about to see below can fall drastically depending on many factors, so please invest wisely after checking the team and project's whitepaper. This current price prediction is done by a machine crunching numbers and the model is still in the early beta stages. It should strictly not be taken as an investment advice. Although the best engineers are currently tweaking and updating the algorithm, no human has verified the price predicted below, so please use your discretion and make a decision wisely.





Source: Binance.com



BNB is the native token of the Binance ecosystem that powers the BNB Chain ecosystem. It was initially issued as an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum platform, but it was later transferred to the main BNB Chain. Within the Binance Exchange ecosystem, BNB is used as a utility token, allowing users to receive discounts when paying for their trading fees.

BNB Chain is the result of the merger of Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain. With a mission to build the infrastructure powering the world’s parallel virtual ecosystem, BNB Chain has committed itself to be open, multi-chain, permissionless, endlessly decentralized, for creators and inventors, and bigger than and separate from Binance.







Source: Binance.com



Formerly known as Binance Coin, BNB, which stands for “Build and Build,” was created by Binance in 2017. Changpeng Zhao, aka CZ, is a Chinese-Canadian business executive. He is the co-founder and CEO of Binance, which is the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume.

The altcoin was issued and launched during an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) crowdfunding event that happened between June 26 to July 3. 100,000,000 units of BNB, which is 50% of the total supply, were offered by the token sale.

Here’s a look into BNB’s timeline:





Source: Binance Academy



Binance has been so successful in its journey that it has become synonymous with crypto. Here’s a look into some of Binance’s important developments in the past few years:

After a hike in October 2021, Binance Coin (BNB) was seen to be in a downtrend for most of 2022. The primary resistance and support levels have been at $296 and $215.







On the weekly chart, BNB dropped from $399 to $215 in April 2022. Later, bearish momentum began to drive the chart. However, some northbound movement was seen in August and October 2022.

Since the current price momentum is down, the Directional Movement Index’s (DMI) -DI has been above the +DI, and the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) has been under the zero line. Additionally, a $207 support level was found under the $215 level in June 2022 on the daily time frame.

Traders can look to buy BNB at $215. A move above $250 and a retest as support can also offer a risky buying opportunity. However, it is likely that BNB would drop lower based on the strong bearish momentum in December. Moreover, the $250–$275 level can be an area where demand can step in. Buyers can look to get in if the DMI indicates a strong upward trend, with the +DI and the ADX going above the 20 value, and the CMF climbs over the zero line.

BNB has had an eventful 2021. To simplify the latest BNB price prediction, we have divided up the prediction by short term BNB price prediction and long term BNB price prediction. As of writing this article, BNB had a trading volume of $ 545,140,179 . BNB has gone up by 1.35 % in the past 30 days.

According to our analysis in the short term, BNB price prediction for July 2023 shows the average price of BNB at $ 404.62 and the highest possible price for July 2023 would be $ 432.94 .

Further, according to our analysis in the long term, BNB price prediction for November 2023 shows the average price of BNB at $ 430.22 and the highest possible price for November 2023 would be $ 460.34 .

BNB price prediction 10 May 2023: BNB’s price for 10 May 2023 according to our analysis should range between $309.27 to $355.83 and the average price of BNB should be around $332.55.

BNB price prediction 11 May 2023: BNB’s price for 11 May 2023 according to our analysis should range between $309.44 to $356.02 and the average price of BNB should be around $332.73.

BNB price prediction 12 May 2023: BNB’s price for 12 May 2023 according to our analysis should range between $308.96 to $355.46 and the average price of BNB should be around $332.21.

BNB price prediction 13 May 2023: BNB’s price for 13 May 2023 according to our analysis should range between $310.47 to $357.21 and the average price of BNB should be around $333.84.

BNB price prediction 18 May 2023: BNB’s price for 18 May 2023 according to our analysis should range between $324.46 to $373.30 and the average price of BNB should be around $348.88.

BNB price prediction 23 May 2023: BNB’s price for 23 May 2023 according to our analysis should range between $337.17 to $387.92 and the average price of BNB should be around $362.55.

BNB price prediction 2 Jun 2023: BNB’s price for 2 Jun 2023 according to our analysis should range between $359.03 to $413.08 and the average price of BNB should be around $386.05.

BNB price prediction July 2023: BNB’s price for July 2023 according to our analysis should range between $376.29 to $432.94 and the average price of BNB should be around $404.62.

BNB price prediction August 2023: BNB’s price for August 2023 according to our analysis should range between $382.25 to $439.79 and the average price of BNB should be around $411.02.

BNB price prediction September 2023: BNB’s price for September 2023 according to our analysis should range between $388.20 to $446.64 and the average price of BNB should be around $417.42.

BNB price prediction October 2023: BNB’s price for October 2023 according to our analysis should range between $394.15 to $453.49 and the average price of BNB should be around $423.82.

BNB price prediction November 2023: BNB’s price for November 2023 according to our analysis should range between $400.11 to $460.34 and the average price of BNB should be around $430.22.

BNB price prediction December 2023: BNB’s price for December 2023 according to our analysis should range between $406.06 to $467.19 and the average price of BNB should be around $436.63.

BNB ’s long term Price Prediction below is a look at BNB ’s future prospect with regards to price. BNB was last seen at $ 314.84 , with a market cap of $ 49,713,145,704 and trading volumes of $ 545,140,179 . BNB ’s price prediction is possible by analyzing historical price action, current developments and social sentiment from the community.

BNB price prediction 2023: BNB’s price for 2023 according to our analysis should range between $349.30 to $523.95 and the average price of BNB should be around $436.63.

BNB price prediction 2024: BNB’s price for 2024 according to our analysis should range between $307.30 to $460.95 and the average price of BNB should be around $384.12.

BNB price prediction 2025: BNB’s price for 2025 according to our analysis should range between $384.12 to $576.18 and the average price of BNB should be around $480.15.

BNB price prediction 2026: BNB’s price for 2026 according to our analysis should range between $480.15 to $720.23 and the average price of BNB should be around $600.19.

BNB price prediction 2027: BNB’s price for 2027 according to our analysis should range between $600.19 to $900.28 and the average price of BNB should be around $750.24.

BNB price prediction 2028: BNB’s price for 2028 according to our analysis should range between $750.24 to $1125.36 and the average price of BNB should be around $937.80.

BNB price prediction 2029: BNB’s price for 2029 according to our analysis should range between $937.80 to $1406.70 and the average price of BNB should be around $1172.25.

BNB price prediction 2030: BNB’s price for 2030 according to our analysis should range between $1172.25 to $1758.37 and the average price of BNB should be around $1465.31.

BNB price prediction 2031: BNB’s price for 2031 according to our analysis should range between $1465.31 to $2197.96 and the average price of BNB should be around $1831.63.

BNB price prediction 2032: BNB’s price for 2032 according to our analysis should range between $1831.63 to $2747.45 and the average price of BNB should be around $2289.54.

BNB price prediction 2033: BNB’s price for 2033 according to our analysis should range between $2289.54 to $3434.31 and the average price of BNB should be around $2861.93.

BNB price prediction 2034: BNB’s price for 2034 according to our analysis should range between $2861.93 to $4292.89 and the average price of BNB should be around $3577.41.

BNB’s current price is $314.84 and witnessed a -0.86% decrease in the past 24 hours. BNB/BTC pair saw a 0.4% increase in the past 24 hours.

Investing in BNB, BNB will purely depend on your personal risk appetite. As you can see over the past 24 hours BNB’s price has witnessed a -0.86% decrease and over the past 30 days BNB has increased by 1.35%. So it all depends on if this investment will hit your trading goals.

According to our latest BNB Price prediction for 2023, BNB should vary between $523.95 and $349.30 Please keep in mind that the crypto market is very volatile and this BNB price prediction does not account for extreme wild swings in price.

As per the BNB price prediction undefined model above, BNB’s price for undefined should range between $undefined to $undefined with the average price for undefined being $undefined.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2024 would be $384.12. This price would however would range from $460.95 and $307.30.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2025 would be $480.15. This price would however would range from $576.18 and $384.12.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2026 would be $600.19. This price would however would range from $720.23 and $480.15.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2027 would be $750.24. This price would however would range from $900.28 and $600.19.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2028 would be $937.80. This price would however would range from $1125.36 and $750.24.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2029 would be $1172.25. This price would however would range from $1406.70 and $937.80.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2030 would be $1465.31. This price would however would range from $1758.37 and $1172.25.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2031 would be $1831.63. This price would however would range from $2197.96 and $1465.31.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2032 would be $2289.54. This price would however would range from $2747.45 and $1831.63.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2033 would be $2861.93. This price would however would range from $3434.31 and $2289.54.

According to the BNB Price Prediction model above, BNB’s price in 2034 would be $3577.41. This price would however would range from $4292.89 and $2861.93.

The highest price for BNB was recorded in 10th May 2021 during which BNB hit an All Time High of $686.31

The price of 1 BNB according to current market rate is $314.84

Subscribe to get it daily in your inbox

AMBCrypto's content is meant to be informational in nature and should not be interpreted as investment advice. Trading, buying or selling cryptocurrencies should be considered a high-risk investment and every reader is advised to do their own research before making any decisions.

source