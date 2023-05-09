The Galaxy S24 could crush the iPhone 15 in a really big way – Digital Trends

You may think it’s a bit early to start dreaming of the Galaxy S24, but the rumor mill would happily disagree with you. New details about the S24 recently surfaced online, and if they’re true, the phone could have a surprisingly big advantage over the iPhone 15.

Per a report from the Chinese social network Weibo, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset is expected to have a 50% faster GPU compared to the one on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 — the chip inside the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Okay, but what does any of that have to do with the Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15?

The GPU on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is already significantly faster than the GPU found on Apple’s A16 Bionic chip — what powers the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is almost certainly what’ll power the Galaxy S24.

We expect Apple to make GPU improvements with the A17 Bionic chip we’ll likely get in the iPhone 15, but if Qualcomm has really achieved a 50% year-over-year performance boost, Apple will need to make significant upgrades this year. It’s not impossible for the company to step up its GPU game in a big way, but Qualcomm may be stretching its lead further than what Apple can keep up with.

It’s also possible that the Galaxy S24’s GPU could be even faster than the 50% performance boost being reported. As part of its growing relationship with Qualcomm, all Galaxy S23 models feature a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. One of the benefits of that customized chip is a faster CPU clock speed — 3.36GHz vs. the 3.2GHz you get on other Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phones.

Assuming this report on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is accurate, and assuming Samsung gets another “For Galaxy” chip next year, it’s not hard to imagine the Galaxy S24 dominating the iPhone 15 in the GPU department.

We still have plenty of time to wait before the Galaxy S24’s expected release in February of next year, but if this is how S24 rumors are kicking off, we aren’t complaining.

Samsung is the global smartphone market leader, but it’s also known for its tongue-in-cheek advertisements. The company recently ran an ad campaign where everyone constantly asks the main character to send them photos taken with the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Something similar happened when I attended a close friend’s wedding in India last month.

I carried the Galaxy S23 Ultra to the wedding, then on a vacation, leaving every other camera behind. Anyone who saw the images it took immediately inquired what model it was and blurted, “These are as good as a DSLR!” While that may sound exaggerated, I’m confident you will be flooded with similar opinions when you see the pictures below.

Apple takes pride in selling a promise of privacy to its customers, and to a large extent, it lives up to that promise. As cyber criminals devise new ways to target phones, with tools as sophisticated and virtually undetectable as the Pegasus spyware, Apple also keeps fortifying its devices.

One step in that direction is Lockdown Mode, an “extreme” safety measure that was introduced with iOS 16 last year. The feature blocks a lot of vectors through which a zero-click, zero-day spyware like Pegasus finds its way inside a phone. From phone calls and message attachments to shared albums and network profiles, Lockdown Mode limits those risk routes.

Those living or vacationing in the United Kingdom should be ready for a nationwide cell phone alert that’s going to happen today and will cause your phone to make a loud noise. The alert, scheduled for Sunday, April 23, is a simple test for the government’s emergency alert system, so there’s no reason to be alarmed. However, make sure you’re ready for it. Otherwise, it might catch you off guard.

Nationwide alarms aren’t a new thing; we’ve seen them used over the years, broadcast across TV and radio stations. But as the world has started relying on smartphones more, emergency alarms have needed to catch up with the technology of the time, hence today’s test, which will coincide with some big nationwide events including the London Marathon 2023 and Premier League soccer.

