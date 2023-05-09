Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpasses Ethereum (ETH) as Top Trending Asset on CoinMarketCap – U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

The Shiba Inu meme cryptocurrency remains ahead of the majority of cryptos on the CoinMarketCap list. It is even ahead of the second biggest currency Ethereum, despite its recent milestones.

Earlier this week, Ethereum developers activated the Shapella upgrade, consisting of Shangai and Capella. The former allows stakers to begin withdrawing ETH from the Beacon Chain deposit contract. The latter completed the transformation to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm.

Shapella follows The Merge upgrade that was introduced on Ethereum in the middle of September last year.

Ethereum has spiked to the $2,000 level last seen in May last year. Aside from the price spike, the Consumer Price Index released this week proved to be below the expectations of analysts. On that news, Bitcoin surged to $30,000 and Ethereum spiked to $2,000.

As reported by U.Today, the number of SHIB wallets connected to the Shibarium beta, called Puppynet, has surged by almost 10x, from 365,200 to 3,122,259 within a single day.

The number of tokens deployed on Puppynet totals 71 by now. At the time of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001114, after a 2% rise in the last 24 hours.

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Disclaimer: Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purpose only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

source