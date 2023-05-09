Shiba Inu Update: Shib the Metaverse Will be Open to Users 'By the … – BSC NEWS

The Shiba Inu team shared preview screenshots of Shib the Metaverse and details about land allocation.

The Shiba Inu team shared loads of updates and some sneak previews in a recent post about Shib the Metaverse, which they said users will be able to explore by the end of this year.

📣 Hey #SHIBARMY, check out the latest metaverse update on our blog! Don't forget to follow our new official metaverse twitter account @mvshib for a chance to win free lands and stay up-to-date on all the exciting news and developments! 🚀https://t.co/as7OSgfwbz

The Shiba team noted that Shib the Metaverse has a new official Twitter account, @mvshib. To attract followers, they are holding a contest with 10 Metaverse lands up for grabs.

We're excited to announce our brand new Twitter, where you can find the latest updates about our project. To celebrate it, we're launching a contest to giveaway 10 lands. To enter, simply follow us and retweet this post. Ends at 30th April! 🚀

According to the post, “The vision and direction of SHIB – The Metaverse has undergone a major change to provide users with a more photorealistic experience.”

The team shared several images from the project, which is utilizing Unreal Engine 5.1.

The team also gave more details about Shib the Metaverse, including about the size of land and building plots, user tools, avatar editing, etc.

The team said in the next update, they plan to reveal the “Rocket Pond” hub. But in this post they shared some preview images of the Metaverse location.

The post also looks back on lessons learned from the project’s participating in the SXSW Festival in Texas, saying the goal was to engage with an external community to bring attention to the concept of the Metaverse rather than crypto.

Shiba Token (SHIB) is home to the Shiba Inu Ecosystem, an interconnected family of digital assets and solutions built on the Ethereum blockchain. Its tokens include $SHIB, $LEASH, and $BONE, plus native SHIBOSHIs NFTs. SHIB solutions include SHIB: The Metaverse and the ShibaSwap DEX. SHIB, a world-leading decentralized finance (DeFi) cryptocurrency, has gained popularity among millions of investors worldwide. It has 3.6 million Twitter followers and is frequently ranked as the third most searched project by Google. The Shibarium Layer 2 blockchain enables SHIB to provide increased scalability, security and innovation.

Powered by Finblox's native token, FinGPT uses advanced AI algorithms to provide users with a tool for analyzing financial data, identifying patterns, and making informed decisions.

Finblox, a crypto super-app backed by Sequoia Capital and Dragonfly enabling users to earn up to 100x in rewards on their crypto assets, has announced the launch of FinGPT, an AI-powered financial consultant. As a powerful educational resource and a tool for optimizing users' crypto portfolios with advanced AI algorithms, FinGPT will be natively integrated into Finblox's ecosystem products, delivering a comprehensive solution to users' needs.

By utilizing advanced AI algorithms, FinGPT provides Finblox users with an efficient and effective tool for analyzing financial data, recognizing patterns and trends that may be challenging for humans to identify. This can assist users in making more informed decisions, improving risk management, and enhancing their financial literacy.

FBX, Finblox's native token, powers FinGPT. The token's holders will need to burn FBX for processing power, stake FBX to earn rewards, and access exclusive FinGPT features. Additionally, users may have to stake FBX tokens to reach a specific level of membership to obtain a set number of FinGPT requests.

Finblox has revealed that its native token FBX will be available for public sale on May 12 through FinLaunch, the world's first mobile-first web3 launchpad integrated into the Finblox platform, accessible on iOS and Android. The token's presale, limited to whitelisted users, has already sold out.

The launch of FinGPT is part of Finblox's broader mission to democratize wealth-building for all using blockchain and AI infrastructure, empowering the community to optimize and assess their portfolios.

Finblox was founded by Peter Hoang and Dmitriy Paunin, Dragonfly, and Saison Capital. Hoang had previously co-founded Gotrade, a zero-commission stock-trading app backed by Y Combinator, while Paunin has been CTO at Coins.ph, a Philippines-based cryptocurrency exchange that has amassed over 16 million users. The company has previously raised a seed round from top funds such as Sequoia Capital, Dragonfly, Coinfund, Cypher Capital, MH Ventures, among others.

Learn more about Finblox via the following links:

