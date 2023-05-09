Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces a whale selloff, Dogecoin (DOGE) investors … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
RenQ Finance (RENQ), the latest sensation in the DeFi space, is on track to join the list of top 100 coins in 2023. This comes after the bear market of 2022, which wiped out a lot of investors’ funds.
RenQ Finance has gained higher adoption, more investors, and positive public sentiment. On the other hand, Shiba Inu is facing a massive sell-off as whales in the crypto market dump their tokens to mitigate against potential losses. The decline in Shiba Inu’s value is significant, making investors wary of further losses.
Shiba Inu is a cryptocurrency that started as a meme coin to become a popular alternative to Bitcoin in the crypto space. The name Shiba Inu was inspired by a breed of hunting dog that is native to Japan.
Like RenQ Finance, Shiba Inu is a community-driven project where its users have a say in its governance. However, it has experienced a significant drop in value, with the SHIB token losing -87% of its peak value. As a result, SHIB Whales have lost interest and are shifting their attention to the new market leader, RenQ Finance.
In 2013, Dogecoin was created as another meme coin that uses a network of miners to authenticate transactions and maintain a consensus on the blockchain ledger. However, DOGE’s value has plummeted by more than 90% from its peak of $0.738 in 2021 and currently trades at $0.0738.
The investors are disturbed because of its continuous fall and they’re beginning to seek a better alternative.
Furthermore, DOGE investors are increasingly worried because Elon Musk, who has influenced the growth of the meme coin in the past recently wrote on Twitter that he was abandoning the token to go into AI, Investors fear that DOGE might lose its value totally and they want a worthy crypto investment that will have automated innovations and also bring profit – here’s where RenQ Finance comes in.
RenQ Finance is an innovative, multi-chain, non-custodial decentralized exchange that elevates decentralized trading by providing users with a direct trading option through their in-wallet app, similar to centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.
RenQ Finance aims to enter the top, best-performing 100 crypto coins in 2023 and it is on course to achieve that since it has been receiving widespread attention from Whales and Investors.
RenQ Finance is a decentralized finance platform that offers users the ability to create new asset classes and financial products derived from blockchain-based assets. RenQ Finance operates using autonomous smart contracts, providing transparency, fairness, and security to its users. It enables individuals to maintain complete control over their assets and avoid liquidity crunches.
RenQ Finance distinguishes itself from other DeFi platforms by its hybrid infrastructure model, a combination of on-chain and off-chain that offers institutional, liquid, and slippage-free trading to the DeFi community. The off-chain order book provides a speed advantage compared to that of conventional centralized perpetual exchanges, and the aggregation protocol utilized by RenQ obtains liquidity from a variety of exchanges and can distribute a single trade transaction across multiple DEXs to obtain the most competitive prices.
Overall, RenQ Finance offers a compelling alternative to traditional finance, providing users with a diverse and inclusive environment in which they retain complete control over their assets. Its hybrid infrastructure model and off-chain order book offer speed and liquidity advantages compared to other DeFi platforms, and its significant position volume with a narrow spread and high leverage makes it attractive to traders. The governance portal and cross-chain compatibility provide users with flexibility and control over the evolution of the platform.
Considering all of the aforementioned benefits, RenQ Finance is set to become one of the top 100 cryptocurrencies, thanks to its state-of-the-art advantages.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
