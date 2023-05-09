iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in Yellow Launches Today, Apple … – MacRumors

Apple’s iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new Yellow color launches today, with the new model available for pickup at Apple Stores in the U.S. and select other countries. Online pre-orders also begin arriving to customers today, and pre-ordering is no longer required.



Apple customers can use the Apple online store or App Store app to order a ‌yellow iPhone 14 for Apple Store pickup. Simply select the “I’ll pick it up” option at checkout, enter your ZIP or postal code, and select the most convenient ‌Apple Store‌ location. Customers can then select a pickup date and 15-minute check-in window.

There are no changes to the devices beyond the new Yellow finish, announced last this week. Pricing also remains the same, with the iPhone 14 starting at $799 and the iPhone 14 Plus starting at $899. Apple first released the devices in September with Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and (PRODUCT)RED color options.

Apple also made its iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus Silicone Cases available in new Canary Yellow, Olive, Sky, and Iris color options last week.

The iPhone 14 models come in 6.1- and 6.7-inch sizes and are identical in design to the iPhone 13 models, featuring flat edges, an aerospace-grade aluminum enclosure, and a glass back that enables wireless charging. Key new features of the devices include camera enhancements like Action mode, longer battery life, Crash Detection, and Emergency SOS via Satellite.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus ‌are available from today in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 60 other countries and regions.

