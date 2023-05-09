Crypto Prices Today: Bitcoin (BTC) Gains 1.59% , Ethereum (ETH) Rises 1.93%, BNB Up By 1.59, BTC Trending At Eighth – Outlook India

Crypto market was trading in green as Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) were up . BTC was trending eighth in the list

Updated: 20 Jan 2023 9:28 am

The cryptocurrency market on January 20 was trading mostly in green. Bitcoin (BTC), Binance (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH) were up trading with gains.

The overall crypto market cap was up by 1.61per cent to $981.55 billion and its trading volume was down by 33.09 per cent to $40.30 billion, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com at 9 AM.



Singularity Net (AGIX) was trending first in the list. Taboo Token (TABOO) was at the second place in the trending cryptocurrency list, followed by Solana (SOL).



The top gainers were Frax Share (FXS) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), whereas the top losers were Kava (KAVA) and Compound (COMP).

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: BTC was up by 1.59 per cent to $21,093.58. BTC’s trading volumes were down by 29.18 per cent at $21,049,378,259. BTC was trading with gains this morning.



BTC was swinging between the range of $20,689.88 and $21,175.24 over the last 24 hours. BTC was trading in gains in the last 24 hours.



BTC was trending second and its dominance is currently 41.39 per cent, a decrease of 0.02 per cent over the day.



Binance: Binance (BNB) was trading gains this morning. It was up by 1.59 per cent at $294.85 trading in the range between $287.07 and $296.24.



BNB’s trading volumes were down by 49.06 per cent at $418,052,860



Ethereum: Ethereum (ETH) was trading with gains, with 1.93 per cent at $1,553.99

in the last 24 hours to Friday morning.

ETH was trading in losses in the last 24 hours. It was swinging between the lows of $1,515.79 and highs of $1,559.55. It was trading in gains in the last 24 hours. Its trading volume level was down by 38.02 per cent.



ETH’s trading volume was $6,289,601,460.



Other Altcoins

SOL's price was up by 0.08 per cent at $21.34 .



Ripple (XRP) was up by 3.47 per cent at $0.3918 and its 24-hour trading volume was down by 27.38 per cent at $1,054,164,616.



Cardano (ADA) was up by 2.95 per cent to $0.34. Cardano’s 24-hour trading volume was up by 47.65 per cent to $240,018,505.





Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 7.24 per cent at $0.08107. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 65.77 per cent at $325,940,269.



Shiba Inu (SHIB) was up by 2.65 per cent to $0.00001149.





Decentralised Finance (DeFi)

Yearn.Finance (YFI) was up by 0.37 per cent to $0.08147. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 49.64 per cent at $21,438,942.

Aave (AAVE) was up by 0.25 per cent at $81.10 and its 24-hour trading volume down by 50.37 per cent at $102,420,303.



Avalanche (AVAX) was up by 1.66 per cent at $16.17. Its 24-hour trading volume was down by 41.90 per cent to $263,695,901.



