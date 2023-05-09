WhatsApp will again copy one of the best features of Telegram! – Gizchina.com

WhatsApp, the world’s most widely used messaging service with over 2 million active users each month, is adding a new feature to its platform. We are talking about message pinning. Although WhatsApp is the most popular messaging service, Telegram, its rival, has been offering more functionalities. As a result, WhatsApp has been looking towards Telegram to include new features in its app.



According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon add message pinning, which is one of Telegram’s best features. The latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, version 2.23.3.17, is available on the Play Store and is already testing the message pinning feature. If a message is pinned and the recipient has an older version of the app, it will prompt the user to update to the latest version to view and pin messages.

Message pinning allows users to pin a message to the top of a chat. Making it easy to access and consult important information. This feature is especially useful in group chats where it is important to communicate information to all members. Although the feature is still in development, it will roll out to all WhatsApp users soon.

For those who want to try this new feature and other future features before the general public. It is recommended to sign up for the WhatsApp Beta program.

WhatsApp keeps coming up with new, useful features for its users. It has already updated its Status function and raised the maximum number of photos that can be transmitted from 50 to over 100 each time. The ability to convert voice notes into text, however, is the most recent innovation we are anticipating.

Instead of depending on pre-existing apps for transcription, the WhatsApp team is creating its own solution. There were rumors that the app was testing the functionality on iOS smartphones since September 2021. And will finally launch soon.



When are they going to add a feature where we ca nsend messages in the future, like next day when some of us have night shift (and sleep at daytime) and don’t want to send messages in the middle of the night?



