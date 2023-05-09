Solana (SOL) Price Prediction – How Much Will SOL be Worth in … – Tekedia

Is Solana a good investment? Discover what the top cryptocurrency predictions have to say about the price of SOL in 2022-2030.

It’s quite likely that you didn’t know much about Solana before the 2021 bull run. The year Solana exploded from prices around $1 to over $210. That’s sharp. So, what is Solana worth?

According to the latest Solana price prediction, the price of Solana will reach $75 by the end of 2022, rising to $110 by the end of 2023 and $215 by the end of 2025. Solana will then rise to $410 in 2027, and $750 in 2030.

Solana today is one of the best altcoins to consider. SOL is the native coin of the Solana blockchain. You can use SOL tokens to carry out micropayments within the network (these are known as ‘lamports’) and it’s also possible to stake your SOL funds to earn rewards. There is a total supply of 511,616,946 and no current maximum supply which is adjusted based on inflation.

Solana’s biggest rivals include:

Familiarizing yourself with Solana’s price history will give you an idea of what you can expect from SOL/USD in terms of volatility and price action. Analyzing past performance is always one of the first things you should do before investing in any asset, crypto or otherwise.

What was the starting price of Solana?: Solana was first available via an ICO at 1 SOL to $0.22 between the 16th and 24th of March 2020.

What was Solana’s highest price?: Solana’s all-time high is $260.06, which it reached on the 6th of November 2021.

What was Solana’s lowest price?: Solana’s all-time low is $0.5052, reached on the 11th of May 2020.

In 2021, SOL started the year at $1.8421, hit its current all-time high mentioned above, and closed the year at $170.30. Solana has a 52-week low of $19.14.

To form solid Solana price predictions, you need to start with technical analysis. This will help you see ‘why’ and ‘how’ SOL’s price changes.

Solana has only been around a short while. CoinMarketCap only began tracking the price of SOL on the 11th of April 2020, making the asset just two years old. What further complicates any Solana price analysis is the 2021 bull run — while it was great news, it makes it difficult to calculate how Solana would move in a regular, smoother crypto market.

As we can see from the chart above, SOL saw its biggest price leap in late October to mid-November, around the time the crypto market started to get very excited around Facebook’s rebranding as Meta and peak NFT hype. Before this, SOL had seen a significant increase around April and May 2021, but this was minuscule compared to the latter bull run.

It’s also worth noting that following these two price spikes, Solana has never returned to its original lows, implying there is a positive long-term trend.

Solana price forecast estimates strongly suggest that SOL will perform exceedingly better in the long term than its current price. Solana price predictions put the coin at $62 by the end of 2022, $110 in 2023, and achieve a mean price of $250 by 2025. An excellent increase of over 510% in just a few years.

As well as having in-depth knowledge of Solana’s price history, you need to be able to spot what factors influence its price. Once you are aware of these factors, you will be much better prepared to make Solana price predictions that can inform your trading strategy.

The most important thing Solana must do over the next few years is resolve its security issues and prevent downtime. Every time Solana is hacked or fails to work, users lose trust and when that happens people eventually stop using SOL and its price will plummet. For the time being, this is the most important factor for Solana price predictions.

In 2022, Solana must continue to work hard to repair its image after being hacked and multiple network outages — if it can succeed, SOL/USD surpass the $60 level by the end of 2022 to reach $65.21. The average short-term Solana price prediction for 2022 is $61.55 and on the low end, it could decline to $39.45. We expect Solana to be worth $70 at the end of 2022.

Continuing to improve its performance and decrease centralisation, the market will begin to realize how superior Solana is in comparison to other smart contract platforms. Building on its last gains, in 2023 our short-term Solana price prediction forecast has a high estimate of $82.01 and a low estimate of $30.22 and ending 2023 at $90.29.

Further gains in 2024 are expected as the popularity of NFTs continues to grow, drawing more users to the Solana network. Early on in 2024, Solana will establish a low of $158.71 then build momentum to the $200.00 level and eventually hit a high of $240.46. By the end of 2024, our Solana price prediction puts SOL at an average of $256.16.

If you’re still not sure you have the answer to the question ‘should I invest in Solana?’, our short-term SOL price predictions do suggest that an increase is to be expected over the next couple of years, indicating that SOL could range from under $70.00 to around $840.00. But perhaps bigger gains could be made holding Solana in the long run. Let’s take a look at long-term Solana price predictions.

By 2025, Solana could reach the same scale as Ethereum and other rivals in terms of users and applications and become one of the top smart contract platforms. Beginning 2025 at around $300.00, our long-term SOL price prediction suggests that Solana is set to achieve a median between $330.00 and $430.00, then end the year at $450.57. The lowest Solana prediction for 2025 is $260.79. The average price would equate to a 1,250% increase from today’s price.

As metaverse projects continue to grow in terms of technology and user base, NFTs will become ever-important and platforms like Solana will be ready to provide NFT-related services like minting and marketplaces. In five years, the top estimate is $1,282.60, the low estimate is $783.09 and the average prediction is $1,309.26, as per our long-term SOL/USD price forecast. Solana is also expected to end 2027 at $1,214.62.

Solana will be a well-known name by 2029 supporting some huge companies and outpacing other cryptos in terms of development. With an average predicted price of $2,300.72 in 2029, Solana can hit a high of $2,680.84, a low of $1,753.39, and close at $2,158.90, as calculated by our Solana price prediction.

By 2030, Solana will practically be synonymous with NFTs, the metaverse and blockchain technology — the SOL token could become the ‘legal tender’ of the internet. Increasing 2,500% since the beginning of 2022, Solana can hit its highest-ever predicted price of $3,428.57 in 2030. Other top estimates include a minimum of $2,704.64 and an end of year average of $3,250.75, according to the latest long-term Solana price prediction.

Solana is a good buy now as many applications are coming to the blockchain. Along with gaming and NFTs, some DeFi exchanges, swapping utilities, and liquidity solutions are also set for a launch on the Solana blockchain in 2022. This would play a key role in the price of SOL by attracting new audiences and users to the Solana ecosystem. Moreover, applications already built on the network would also see a surge in popularity this year.

The Solana network currently hosts over 500 dApps and multiple DeFi projects. Additionally, over 5.7 million NFTs have been mined by the network so far. Since the launch of its Mainnet beta in 2021, the development team has been continuously working on optimizing the network.

However, Solana looks all set to regain its bullish rally, placing a greater focus on NFT-based gaming. Solana seems to be a good investment now, with its plans to capitalize on the growing play-to-earn market and further network enhancements in the pipeline.

The Solana price prediction shows a huge potential for the entire crypto market. Despite some concerning technical failures on the side of team Solana, SOL is still very much worth buying and holding as our Solana price predictions suggest. Its innovative proof-of-history consensus mechanism combined with proof-of-stake makes Solana uniquely secure and scalable.

Furthermore, as its community grows, Solana will only become more secure as more users on the blockchain will help prevent downtime and make it harder for hackers to attack as the network becomes larger and more decentralized.

We hope our 2022-2030 Solana price predictions have been helpful. As you’re probably aware, investing in any cryptocurrency can be super risky, so it’s vital you prepare for both the good and the bad with a solid investment strategy. With that in mind, Solana’s current trajectory looks good with our SOL price prediction suggesting it can rise 1,150% by 2025.

Solana is expected to reach the $500 level by 2025 according to the latest Solana price forecast.

Yes, Solana can reach $1,000. According to our Solana price prediction, SOL will surpass $1,000 by some point in 2027 and then go on to exceed that milestone.

Solana is a good investment. Despite downtime and hacks, Solana is still trading at a far higher price than it was just a few years ago. In the long term, Solana has appreciated dramatically and was one of the most rewarding investments of 2021.

It is unlikely that it is too late to buy Solana. The Solana coin is widely expected to increase, particularly as NFTs continue to grow in popularity.

Solana is now available on many of the top crypto exchanges and offered by some brokers (though some may still be catching up — SOL is still new to some). It is encouraged that to keep to well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, we recommend eToro.



Solana is currently getting more hype than Cardano largely because of its NFTs which has also meant that it has more price action. Solana is also able to develop faster because it doesn’t follow Cardano’s strict academic approach. However, do note that Cardano has been around longer, which may make it appear a safer investment, plus it has never had any downtime, unlike Solana.

Solana claims that their combination of proof-of-history and proof-of-stake consensus mechanisms make them more secure than other blockchains. However, the $325 million hack on Solana’s wormhole bridge with Ethereum shows there are crucial vulnerabilities that need to be evaluated. Further to that, Solana has suffered network outages which may be the result of being too centralized.

Our five-year Solana price forecast calculates that Solana can appreciate above $3,000 per coin and hit $3,130 — a 2,909% increase.

By 2032, ten years from now, according to our Solana price prediction algorithm, SOL can be worth between $5,000 and $6,000 per coin.

For the time being, Solana will likely not go through a price crash. But don’t make the mistake of thinking SOL is invincible! A crash could always come out of nowhere.

Our Solana price predictions, both for the long-term and the short-term indicate that SOL will go up. This is supported by the underlying upwards trend we have seen since its creation. Solana should rise in the coming months before the close of 2023. We could even see highs above $300, according to the latest Solana forecasts.

By the year 2030, Solana could be worth a top price of $4,428 and a low of $3,704, massively higher than its price today.

Ten years after our Solana price prediction, by 2040, we could see SOL hit prices above $10,000 per coin.

