5 Highly-Anticipated Disney Movies Coming This Summer – WDW Magazine

by | Mar 31, 2023 | Disney Movies

Make plans to catch these highly-anticipated blockbuster movies from Disney that are headed to theaters everywhere in summer 2023!

When Memorial Day weekend rolls around, summer is officially here – and so are all of the season’s biggest movie releases. From late May into early September, studios unveil their biggest films of the year, and many are ones fans have been waiting eagerly to see. This year, summer 2023 is scheduled to bring some incredibly highly anticipated Disney movies. From classics reimagined to sequels of popular franchises to all-new stories, here’s a look at five of the hottest films coming to theaters when summer blockbuster season kicks off this year.

Photo courtesy Marvel Studios

The final installment of the Guardians of the Galaxy film series arrives this summer, and it’s poised to be one of the most highly-anticipated comic book movies of the year! As part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Five slate, this film will feature the Guardians as well as other characters within the MCU. Picking up after the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (the previous Marvel film), the Guardians of the Galaxy will center their next adventure around Rocket, whose past starts to resurface while the group adjusts to their “new normal” on Knowhere – and it could be the final time the team comes together as one. | Release Date: May 3, 2023

Photo courtesy of Disney

If there’s one upcoming Disney summer blockbuster that’s already generated a ton of buzz, it’s this one! Disney is taking one of its most beloved animated classics, The Little Mermaid, and turning it into a live-action adventure starring Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Javier Bardem, and other huge Hollywood names. Featuring the songs fans already know plus new creations co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and composed by Alan Menken, you’ll get the chance to see Ariel’s adventures in a whole new way. Check out the latest trailer here! | Release Date: May 26, 2023

Photo courtesy of Pixar / Disney

If you’ve been clamoring for a new Pixar film, the wait is almost over – Elemental, the latest collaboration between Walt Disney Pictures and Pixar Animation Studios, is on its way. And it’s sure to be a summer hit. Set in a city where the elements (fire, water, land, and air) live together as residents, a fiery young woman and go-with-the-flow guy will discover just how much they share in common, despite their differences… and the fact that they can’t actually touch each other! This summer movie will feature the voice talents of a cast that includes Leah Lewis, Mamoudou Athie, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Catherine O’Hara, and more. | Release Date: June 16, 2023

Photo courtesy of Lucasfilm / Disney

Indiana Jones fans, you’re about to have one thrilling summer! The next installment in this popular series, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is poised to be one of the most highly-anticipated movies released by Disney this year – and that’s partly because it’s meant to be the very last film in the franchise. Starring Harrison Ford in the role he originated, this movie will take you back to 1969 as Indiana Jones confronts the fact that the U.S. government has recruited former Nazis to help the country beat the Soviet Union in the ongoing space race. It’s the first Indiana Jones film not directed by Steven Spielberg (James Mangold takes the helm instead), but it’s sure to be an adventure! | Release Date: June 30, 2023

Photo courtesy of Walt Disney Studios

Forget what you think you know about Disney’s popular Haunted Mansion attraction, because there’s a new story on its way! The second theatrical film adaptation of Walt Disney’s beloved theme park ride, the new Haunted Mansion combines the supernatural and scary with plenty of comedic laughs. This version, which has no ties to the 2003 film of the same name, tells the story of Gabbie and her son Travis who move into a New Orleans mansion, only to discover it’s full of ghosts. Together with a priest, a scientist-turned-failed-paranormal-expert, a French quarter psychic, and a historian, Gabbie and Travis try to exorcize the mansion. Watch the latest trailer here! | Release Date: July 28, 2023

