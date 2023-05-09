Arkansas joins Montana, Texas with bills on Bitcoin mining guidelines – Forkast News

The U.S. state of Arkansas joined Montana and Texas this year in proposing legislation to regulate Bitcoin mining while also offering legal protections to companies operating such businesses, a stance in contrast to national regulators, such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), that have fined and filed lawsuits against companies running cryptocurrency exchanges.

An unmissable weekly round up of the biggest stories in emerging tech from an Asian perspective, featuring commentary from Forkast Editor-in-Chief Angie Lau.

