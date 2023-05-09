Apple’s Mac shipments dived more than 40% last quarter – Digital Trends

Apple saw a big drop in Mac shipments in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same quarter a year earlier, according to data from research firm IDC.

The Cupertino, California-based tech giant shipped 4.1 million laptops and desktops during the last quarter, compared to 6.9 million in the same period 12 months ago, marking a sizable 40.5% decline.

However, it should be noted that other leading PC makers also suffered similar, albeit smaller, falls. Lenovo, which has the highest market share for PC shipments at 12.7%, saw a 30.3% fall in year-on-year shipments for the quarter ending March 31, while Dell saw a 31% fall.

Apple’s share of the PC market in the first quarter of this year also dropped to 7.3%, down from 8.6% a year earlier.

A small dip in Apple’s share price reflected the fact that IDC’s presented no big surprise. That’s because, in February, several members of Apple’s top team flagged up expected shipment declines for the first quarter, a situation attributed in part to challenging economic conditions globally.

IDC suggested that pressure on the overall PC market will remain for much of this year, with shipments starting to rise next year if the overall economic situation begins to improve.

“By 2024, an aging installed base will start coming up for refresh,” IDC’s Linn Huang said in a release. “If the economy is trending upwards by then, we expect significant market upside as consumers look to refresh, schools seek to replace worn down Chromebooks, and businesses move to Windows 11,” but it cautioned: “If recession in key markets drags on into next year, recovery could be a slog.”

Apple will certainly be hoping for a boost in Mac sales with the introduction of M3-powered laptops and desktops sometime this year.

IDC pointed out that the pause in demand also gives supply chains in the sector an opportunity to make changes as some firms explore options for building manufacturing facilities outside China.

Apple partner Foxconn, for example, has been moving some of its iPhone manufacturing facilities to India, in part to steer clear of any fallout from tensions between Beijing and Washington. Apple’s operations were also affected by China’s strict approach to the pandemic, which caused disruption at a number of its manufacturing facilities.

Nearly 40 years ago, the Apple Macintosh computer came out — a revolutionary machine that changed computing forever. Now’s as good a time as any to look back at what made the Macintosh 128K unique.

In the 1980s, the IBM PC was the computer that overwhelmed every other personal computer design. Before its introduction in 1981, serious computers were massive and costly machines that didn’t belong in a home. Even small businesses resorted to adding machines and calculators for daily use. For more complicated work, accounting firms and businesses that specialized in computer processing were used. Apple set out to change that in 1984 with the Macintosh.

Apple’s Mac Mini M2 looks like a welcome upgrade to the aging M1 model, but is it any good? After Apple’s disappointing debut of the M2 chip, this update to the Mac Mini seemed doomed for failure. But reviews say otherwise.

TechCrunch’s Matt Burns wrote the Mac Mini has “never looked better than it does now with the M2 and M2 Pro,” specifically pointing to the value the machine introduces to Apple’s lineup. The desktop starts at just $600 for the base model, which is a $100 price cut compared to the M1 model.

Waiting for new Apple products to launch, perhaps at the company’s rumored spring event? Well, according to a new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the whole thing might have been delayed and thrown into uncertainty.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman outlined the scene in spring 2022, during Apple’s second fiscal quarter. During that quarter, Apple launched the Mac Studio, Studio Display, and a new iPhone SE in March. Somewhat ominously, Gurman then explained that “There is no equivalent stream of new products” coming at the same time this year.

Upgrade your lifestyleDigital Trends helps readers keep tabs on the fast-paced world of tech with all the latest news, fun product reviews, insightful editorials, and one-of-a-kind sneak peeks.

source