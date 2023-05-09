New Movies & Shows To Watch This Weekend: Prime Video's 'Shotgun Wedding' + More – Decider

Gwyneth Paltrow Recalls “British Press Being So Horrible” After Her ‘Shakespeare in Love’ Oscar Win: “Totally Overwhelming”

A Jennifer Lopez rom-com where her wedding is a disaster? I mean, it’s a movie I’ve already seen a few times, but I’m still on board. Lopez stars with Josh Duhamel in Shotgun Wedding, out this week on Prime Video, and that’s just one of the many big titles that are premiering this last week of January. Also on our must-watch list are the Eddie Murphy-Jonah Hill comedy You People on Netflix, and The 1619 Project on Hulu, a new series based on Nikole Hannah-Jones’s groundbreaking podcast.

With so many great new shows and films to choose from, let us here at Decider help you figure out what to watch this weekend and where to stream it.

You may recall back in 2021 that there was a bit of cast shuffling on the Jennifer Lopez movie Shotgun Wedding; the groom originally cast opposite Lopez’s bride was to be played by Armie Hammer, but he was replaced when accusations against him regarding violent and cannibalistic sexual proclivities came to light. The movie, which was re-cast with Josh Duhamel in the lead, is finally here, premiering Friday on Prime Video. Another rom-com we’ve been anxiously awaiting is You People on Netflix, which brings together a stellar cast of comedians, including Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in a story about an interracial couple whose families don’t get along. Also on Friday, Hulu will debut The 1619 Project, a six-part series about slavery’s lasting legacy in America.

Want to know more about these highlights and the rest of the stellar weekend lineup? Check out the rest of the hit titles new on streaming this weekend below:



Even though Eddie Murphy sang “Ebony and Ivory” on Saturday Night Live with Joe Piscopo over 40 years ago, poking fun of the differences between Black people and white people, not much has changed in that time, as is evident in Murphy’s new film You People. The film, co-written by Jonah Hill, who also stars, and black-ish creator Kenya Bariss, focuses on Ezra (Hill), a nice Jewish boy who just wants to fall in love, and his new girlfriend Amira (Lauren London), whose families just can’t seem to coexist without cringey, woke-but-not-really conversations and total discomfort with one another. The stellar cast also includes Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Nia Long, and David Duchovny.

Stream You People on Netflix



The 1619 Project first began as a series of essays in The New York Times, and then a podcast (and then a book), created by journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, which explored the lasting impact that slavery has had on America. The name derives from the year that some of the first slave ships brought Africans to America, and the series explored four hundred years worth of history and the way that America’s racial divide has endured. In this new Hulu series, the story is expanded upon yet again, this time with the backing of executive producer Oprah Winfrey, to bring Hannah-Jones’s vision to life in a more mainstream medium.

Stream The 1619 Project on Hulu



Of all the things that Jennifer Lopez has had to deal with as a rom-com bride, having her wedding hijacked and getting held hostage might take the cake. In Shotgun Wedding, Lopez and Josh Duhamel star as Darcy and Tom, a couple whose destination wedding in the Philippines was going great until her hot ex-boyfriend (Lenny Kravitz) decides to show up. Tension between the couple makes them start to doubt their commitment to one another, but things get even worse when their entire wedding party (which also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Cheech Marin, and Sonia Braga) is taken hostage – in the resort pool – by a group of pirates who demand $45 million in ransom money.

Stream Shotgun Wedding on Prime Video

The options above only scratch the surface, so you know that this weekend’s full lineup will have amazing options for what to watch this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you’re still undecided on what to stream this weekend, then check out the complete list below:



Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 *NETFLIX FAMILY

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2 Episodes 1-10 *NETFLIX ANIME



Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 *NETFLIX SERIES

Lockwood & Co. *NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Girl *NETFLIX SERIES

You People *NETFLIX FILM



American Blackout

Challenger Disaster: Lost Tapes

T. Rex Autopsy

Killing County: Complete Limited Series *ABC News/Hulu Original

National Geographic Investigates: LSD and Psychedelics: Special Premiere (National Geographic)

The 1619 Project: Two-Episode Series Premiere *Onyx Collective/Hulu Original

Maneater (2022)

The Deer King (2021)

Shrinking (Season Premiere)

Truth Be Told

Servant

The Last of Us

Shotgun Wedding (2023) *Prime Video Original Movie

The King’s Speech (2010)

Your Honor

BMF

These are just a portion of the new movies and shows you can watch this month if you’ve got more than one streaming service subscription. We update our guides to the new releases on the most popular streaming platforms every month, so you can stay on top of the freshest titles to watch. Here are full lists, schedules, and reviews for everything streaming:

