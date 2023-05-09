Want To Download Your Favorite Netflix TV Shows And Movies? Here Is How To Do It – News18

Trending Desk

Last Updated: August 11, 2021, 08:00 IST

The Play Something feature is essentially a shuffle button that plays anything Netflix thinks the user wants to watch.

When you are travelling, don’t have access to your high-speed broadband line at home or simply don’t want to deal with spotty 4G coverage, you have a better option that streaming movies and TV shows on Netflix. In case you hadn’t noticed this just yet, the Netflix app for your Android phone, Apple iPhone as well as Apple iPad allows you to download and save movies and TV shows on the device itself, which means the next time you want to watch it, you don’t need an internet connection. Keep an eye on how many of the TV shows or movies you download though, because the phone or tablet’s storage can fill up fast. Here is a quick go-to guide to download your favourite shows and movies for effortless watching.

Step 1: Open the Netflix app. You can do it either on your smartphone or on your laptop. On PC, you can download the app from Microsoft Store or Apple App store. Keep in mind that Netflix does not support downloading in web browsers, so you will have to use the app.

Step 2: Go to the movie or TV show’s page that you want to download. You can either use the search option or open something from your watchlist.

Step 3: Below the Play button, you will find an option to download. Click on the Download button.

Step 4: You will see an indicator at the place of the download button. Additionally, if you wish to download only specific episodes, you can click on the download icon on the right side of the episode from the list.Depending on the speed of your internet connection, your selected title will be downloaded.

Step 5: Go to the downloads menu to find all your downloads.You can switch the video quality for your future downloads in the App settings.

On smartphones, you can also change the location of the downloads to a memory card, if you have one, from the App settings. If you use Wi-Fi, you can also select the Smart Downloads option from the App settings. This option automatically downloads the next episode for a show you are watching, if you have downloaded one of its episodes. Additionally, you can also allocate storage, that is the amount of data Netflix users can download, in case you have multiple users sharing your Netflix account. The allocation works for the Smart Downloads option.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.

Follow us on

Download News18 App

source