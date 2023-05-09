Ada competes in statewide mock trail semifinals | Local News … – Theadanews

Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 85F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..

Ada High School’s mock trial team is one of eight teams competing in semifinal rounds of the 2023 Oklahoma High School Mock Trial competition. Ada competed Tuesday in Tulsa at the Page Belcher Federal Building another semifinal round is being held today in Oklahoma City at the U.S. Western District Federal Courthouse.

“The Mock Trial competition has grown and now appeals to high school students who are interested in drama, debate, public speaking, art and journalism.”

OBA Mock Trial Committee Chair Jennifer Bruner Soltani said. “This competition gives students a unique opportunity to develop public speaking, presentation and critical thinking skills in a trial format but also offers courtroom artist and journalist components. The experience is one of a kind for students, teachers and legal community volunteers.”

The competition involves teams of students taking on the roles of attorneys and defendants. The “trials” are heard by a judge and attorneys in a courtroom setting where individual and team performances are evaluated.

In this year’s fictional case, drivers in Wheatville, Oklahoma, were terrorized for months by “The Freeway Menace,” who threw objects and shot at passing vehicles. After being arrested due to a tip from a witness, they admitted to 26 incidents of throwing objects or shooting at cars and now face multiple charges.

The primary issue in this case is that the defendant, who had been previously diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, has raised an insanity defense to their charges.

Coaching Ada High School’s Team Varsity are teachers Rachel Keith and Jimmy Keith. Team members are Sarah Estis, Auna Friant-Mitchell, Jonathan Grein, Mazi Henry, Dymon Hernandez, Emily Kemp, Suvea Neeley, Korbin Rhodes, Van Risner, Jasmine Roach, Gustavo Vasquez and Kira Zellers.

Other high schools advancing to the semifinals are Jenks, Moore, Oklahoma City’s Academy of Classical Christian Studies and Owasso. The winning teams from each site will compete in the final round on March 7 in the Bell Courtroom at the OU College of Law in Norman for the state championship title. The Oklahoma champion will compete in the national competition in Little Rock, Arkansas, in May.

The Mock Trial Program is sponsored and funded by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation and the Oklahoma Bar Association Young Lawyers Division. Over 400 judges and attorneys volunteered their time to work with mock trial teams as coaches and to conduct the competitions.

The Oklahoma Bar Foundation, through its grants and awards program, allocates funds to nonprofit agencies and programs like mock trial. The mission of the foundation is to ensure justice is possible for all Oklahomans through the promotion of law, education and access to justice.

The 18,000-member Oklahoma Bar Association, headquartered in Oklahoma City, was created by the Oklahoma Supreme Court to advance the administration of justice and to foster and maintain learning, integrity, competence, public service and high standards of conduct among Oklahoma’s legal community.

