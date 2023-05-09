Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin surges above 30k for first time since June 2022, other tokens extend gains – CNBCTV18

Cryptocurrencies jumped on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.24 trillion, with a volume of $44 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world’s largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped 6.3 percent to $30,084.9, surpassing the 30k-mark for the first time since June 2022 ahead of US inflation data. Its market value stood at $583.4 billion. The trade volume was at $20.8 billion.

“BTC has increased by six percent, with a fresh resistance level now at $30,500. If BTC fails to clear this resistance, the next support level would be at $29,200. Year-to-date, BTC has risen by 80 percent, having started 2023 at $16,600,” said Edul Patel of Mudrex.

