Apple's AirPods Pro case may soon feature a display for app interaction | Mint – Mint

Tech giant Apple has reportedly submitted a patent application for an AirPods Pro case featuring a display, with the US Patent and Trademark Office having approved the patent in September 2022. This new feature is expected to allow users to interact with apps such as Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Maps via a graphical user interface (GUI) on the case’s screen. The redesign of the AirPods Pro case could provide a more seamless user experience for those using Apple’s audio wearables.

According to the patent application, the new Apple AirPods Pro case display will not only allow users to interact with apps but also convey information through haptic signals. This technology will be integrated into the charging case of the earphones, making it more convenient for users. The addition of a display and haptic feedback could enhance the user experience, providing them with a more intuitive and seamless way to interact with their audio wearables.

Apple’s recent patent for AirPods Pro case with a display suggests that the company may use a graphical user interface (GUI), multiple processors, memory, and software. Additionally, haptics technology can be used to provide instructions for various functions, as outlined in the patent. The GUI will be accessible via touch-sensitive surfaces, allowing users to interact through finger contacts or gestures. Alternatively, an Apple Pencil may be used for input.

As per the patent application, in addition to the display and touch-sensitive surfaces, the AirPods Pro case may also feature multiple tactile output generators, device orientation sensors, and an audio system.

Meanwhile, Apple has released a major security update for old generation iPhones and iPads. The company has rolled out iOS 15.7.4 and iPadOS 15.7.4 update that brings critical security upgrade to iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, the first-gen iPhone SE, iPod touch (7th generation), iPad Air (2nd generation) and iPad mini (4th generation).

Important fix coming with the update is for the WebKit flaw that may allow an app to access information about a user’s contacts. Apple says that the security issue affected the kernel as well as the Apple Webkit application.



