New on Prime Video in April 2023 – Rotten Tomatoes

Deidre Richardson
Citadel is a spy thriller starring Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden and Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The action-packed series, executive produced by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo with Hunters creator David Weil serving as showrunner, premieres on Amazon’s Prime Video service on April 28.
Plus, Rachel Weisz plays Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twin doctors looking to push the boundaries of medicine and female health, in the streamer’s updated take on the David Cronenberg classic, Dead Ringers. James Marsden stars in Freevee’s documentary-style comedy series Jury Duty. And Judy Blume Forever digs into the life and legacy of the famed author and her books’ continued impact on society.
Read on to find out what is headed to Prime Video and its ad-supported sister streaming service Freevee this month, with a few highlights noted at the top.
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 86% Dead Ringers: Limited Series (2023)
Description: A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers features Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes — including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics — in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 95% Judy Blume Forever (2023) : Season 1
Description: This new documentary explores how the radical honesty of the books by trailblazing author Judy Blume changed the way millions of adolescent readers understood themselves, their sexuality, and what it meant to grow up.
Premiere Date: Friday, April 21
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 54% Citadel: Season 1 (2023)
Description: Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency — tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people — was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.
Premiere Date: Friday, April 28
$ NEWLY AVAILABLE TO RENT/BUY ON AMAZON VIDEO
* AMAZON ORIGINALS
Movies

bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 70% American Gigolo (1980)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – At the Gate of the Ghost (2011)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 85% Bend It Like Beckham (2002)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 86% Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 71% Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2 (2013)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 10% Couples Retreat (2009)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 98% Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 33% Death Wish II (1982)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 16% Death Wish 3 (1985)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 25% Death Wish 4: The Crackdown (1987)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 94% Dirty Pretty Things (2002)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 92% Face/Off (1997)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 78% Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 93% Fighting With My Family (2019)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 71% Forrest Gump (1994)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt (2012)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Jesse Stone: Innocents Lost (2011)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise (2015)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Jesse Stone: No Remorse (2010)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Jesse Stone: Thin Ice (2009)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 73% Fearless (2006)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 32% Jigsaw (2017)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 58% Jumping the Broom (2011)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 69% Keeping the Faith (2000)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 83% Liar Liar (1997)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 86% Life of Pi (2012)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 44% Lifeguard (1976)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 89% Mary and The Witch’s Flower (2017)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 15% Max Payne (2008)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 57% McLintock! (1963)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 15% Moonlight and Valentino (1995)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 55% Morning Glory (2010)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 87% My Cousin Vinny (1992)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 85% Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior (2003)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 91% Philomena (2013)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 60% Racing With the Moon (1984)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 79% Ray (2004)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 60% School Ties (1992)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 65% Shanghai Knights (2003)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 80% Shanghai Noon (2000)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 57% Shrek Forever After (2010)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 48% Small Soldiers (1998)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 46% Soul Surfer (2011)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 95% Speed (1994)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 0% Staying Alive (1983)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 45% Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 26% Terminator Genisys (2015)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 86% The Aviator (2004)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 79% The Big Lebowski (1998)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 89% The Breakfast Club (1985)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 87% The Descendants (2011)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 86% The Joy Luck Club (1993)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 77% The Longest Yard (1974)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 54% The Mechanic (2011)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 17% The Medallion (2003)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 87% The Sisters Brothers (2018)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 80% The Two Faces of January (2014)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 50% The Young Messiah (2016)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 84% Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy (2011)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 88% Titanic (1997)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 48% To the Wonder (2012)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 58% Top Gun (1986)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 43% Vanilla Sky (2001)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 47% We’re No Angels (1989)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 94% Whiplash (2014)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 64% Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 94% A Shot in the Dark (1964) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 38% Agent Cody Banks (2003) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 14% Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 68% American Psycho (2000) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 45% Bad Teacher (2011) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 34% Being Frank (2018) (Freevee)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 48% De-Lovely (2004) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 89% Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988) (Freevee)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Doula (2022) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 24% Fame (2009) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 8% Firewalker (1986) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 68% Friends With Benefits (2011) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 85% Jane Eyre (2011) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 60% Joy (2015) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 19% Just Go With It (2011) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 80% Killer Joe (2011) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 69% Land (2021) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 26% Land of the Lost (2009) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 93% Looper (2012) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 78% Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 29% Major Payne (1995) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 19% Missing in Action (1984) (Freevee)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Missing in Action 2: The Beginning (1985) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 7% Paranoia (2013) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 77% Peter Pan (2003) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 33% Posse (1993) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 90% Rescue Dawn (2006) (Freevee)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Roald & Beatrix: The Tail of the Curious Mouse (2020) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 53% Safe House (2012) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 68% Shutter Island (2010) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 88% Six Degrees of Separation (1993) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 76% Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) (Freevee)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Tango One (2018) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 77% The Adventures of Elmo in Grouchland (1999) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 28% The Bone Collector (1999) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 22% The Boss (2016) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 100% The Colour Room (2021) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 33% The Current War (2019) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 57% The Cutting Edge (1992) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 64% The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus (2009) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 79% The Missouri Breaks (1976) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 79% The Other Guys (2010) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 21% The Pink Panther (2006) (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 69% The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 79% Thief (1981) (Freevee)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 72% Tombstone (1993) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 50% Whatever Works (2009) (Freevee)
TV Shows

9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Touched by an Angel (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 66% The Twilight Zone : Seasons 1-2 (Freevee)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 92% The Twilight Zone : Seasons 1-5 (Freevee)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Hawaii Five-0 : Seasons 1-12 (Freevee)

c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 89% Bros (2022)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Redefined: J.R. Smith: Season 1 (2023) *

b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 51% Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) (Freevee)

b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 17% On a Wing and a Prayer (2023) *
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Gangs of Lagos (2023) *
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 65% Jury Duty: Season 1 (2023) (Freevee)*
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 56% Ticket to Paradise (2022)

9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Alter Ego (2020)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 76% Big Bad Wolves (2013)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 30% Herbie Hancock: Possibilities (2006)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 16% Kill Me Three Times (2014)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 98% Life Itself (2014)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 69% The Quest of Alain Ducasse (2017)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 98% Whose Streets? (2017)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Greek Salad *

c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 96% Bigger, Stronger, Faster (2008)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Chai Lai Angels (2006)
9f67c6f0 d359 11ea 97a0 1760df9b4ed3 tomatometer empty – – Demon Warriors (2007)
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 85% Happy, Happy (2010)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 16% I Melt With You (2011)
bffe0ff0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a fresh 72% Magic Trip: Ken Kesey’s Search for a Kool Place (2011)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 0% Playback (2012)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 50% Vanishing on 7th Street (2010)

c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 95% Judy Blume Forever (2023) *
c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 86% Dead Ringers: Limited Series (2023) *

c6672520 d359 11ea a15f bdf29fa24277 certified fresh 79% Crazy Love (2007)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 25% Syrup (2013)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 10% Dirty Grandpa (2016) (Freevee)
b3909ad0 d359 11ea b2c2 d92a57d89c3a rotten 54% Citadel: Season 1 (2023) *
