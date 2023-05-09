Amazon Announced Its New Devices For 2022 — Here's What We're Eyeing – POPSUGAR

As POPSUGAR editors, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you’ll like too. If you buy a product we have recommended, we may receive affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work.

Amazon announced its much-awaited new devices of the year, and we’re living in the year 3000. From comprehensive home-security solutions from Ring and Blink to incredible upgrades to the Echo lineup, Amazon’s latest devices will make your wish list for the holiday season. This year, Amazon’s new devices aim to make your life streamlined with innovations that let you multitask, improvements for a better user experience, and bringing convenience to the forefront. Amazon truly outdid itself with its latest releases, including new generations of its Echo Dots; a completely revamped Echo Auto; new additions to the Kindle, Halo, and Fire TV lineup; and more.

Amazon’s newest editions of the Echo Dot provide the best sound yet and have Eero built in to ensure optimal WiFi coverage across your home. Looking to buy a Kindle? Now, you can get the Scribe edition of the popular ereader. It comes with a stylus for taking notes, making to-do lists, and more. Last year, Amazon released its Halo View fitness tracker so we could get a comprehensive look at our daily health and wellness. This year, it debuted Halo Rise, a bedside sleep tracker, wake-up light, and smart alarm. It can track your sleep progression throughout the night with built-in sensors that accurately sense respiration and movement patterns without having to wear a band. Keep reading to learn more about these latest innovations and get yourself on the waitlist (some of these you can preorder right now!).

The Kindle Scribe ($340) is the latest addition to the Kindle family, and it’s the most innovative one in the lineup. The ereader lets you read and now write on a glare-free Paperwhite display. It comes with a Basic Pen that lets you create sticky notes, to-do lists, journals, and more. You can even import and write on Microsoft Word documents and PDFs, then export them via email. You’ll be able to choose from a variety of note-taking templates like lined paper, grid paper, checklists, and more. It has a high-resolution display, with an adjustable warm light and auto-adjusting front light. A single charge can last weeks as well. It’s perfect for both professionals and students.

If you haven’t already jumped on the smart-speaker bandwagon, now’s the time to treat yourself to the newest generation of the Echo Dot. The Echo Dot (5th Gen) ($50) has the best audio experience compared to all the previous iterations with clearer vocals, deeper bass, and vibrant sound. This Echo also has motion and temperature detection. That means you can create routines where the lights turn on and off automatically if you walk in or out of a room or even turn on the fan if the inside temperature is a little too hot for your liking. It also has a built-in Eero WiFi extender so your home will have better coverage and minimal dead spots. With all this, it still has the ability to be the coolest virtual assistant. Control your smart home, stream music, and more from your favorite apps like Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Ask Alexa to tell a joke, play music, answer questions, play the news, check the weather, set alarms, and more. You can even make your own intercom system with more than one Alexa!

With the new Halo Rise ($140), you won’t need to worry about wearing a sleep tracker to bed. It’s a sleep tracker, smart alarm, and wake-up light in one sleek device. This device has sensors that track body movement and breathing as well as the room temperature, humidity, and light to give you all the intel you need to better your sleep. With the Halo app, you’ll be able to see your sleep progression and get recommendations as well. Create the ultimate automated morning routine with Alexa and ask her to turn on and off the smart light, hear your sleep summary, and more.

Make your home feel like a music festival or give it a theater-like experience with the new Echo Studio ($200). It’s got an immersive audio experience with five speakers that produce a deeper bass, dynamic midrange, improved clarity, and crisp highs. It’s equipped with Dolby Atmos as well and adapts to any room’s acoustics for the optimal sound. You can stream music, podcasts, and more from your favorite apps. Plus, Alexa is here to help you jam out to your favorite playlists, give you updates on the news, and answer any questions you have.

Make your car smarter with the new Echo Auto (2nd Gen) ($55). It has a slim design that you can easily place anywhere in your car. It’s perfect for a hands-free, and phone-free, safe driving experience. You can control music, make calls, get reminders, check in on your smart home, hear the news, and get traffic updates. You can also ask Alexa for roadside assistance and it’ll connect you to the appropriate parties. It even has a phone charger!

Keep your home safe and secure with the Ring Spotlight Cam Pro ($230). It has 3D motion detection, bird’s eye view, and color night vision, so you can see and be aware of your surroundings with accuracy. It provides 1080p HDR video and a 140-degree field of view. With the accompanying Ring app, you can communicate with guests with two-way talk audio. You can also shine a light or sound an alarm in case of suspicious activity. It’s equipped with a rechargeable battery as well.

In the market for a new smart TV? Consider the Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series 4K UHD Smart TV ($800-$1,100). With its QLED display, colors are more vibrant and richer for a lifelike viewing experience. Like most Amazon devices, it’s equipped with Alexa, so you can ask her to turn on the TV, play your favorite show, and so much more, without a remote. This TV also optimizes the brightness of your screen according to your surroundings. It has an Ambient Experience that can display works of art or your pictures, Alexa widgets, and more. It comes in two sizes, 65 inches and 75 inches.

The Fire TV Cube ($140) is a great investment for home theaters and big-screen TVs. It’s Amazon’s fastest-ever streaming media player. It not only houses all your favorite streaming apps but also lets you connect and switch between your cable box, game console, and webcam. It has cinematic 4K and support for Dolby Vision, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio. You can ask Alexa anything as well as control your compatible TV, soundbar, and receivers.

The Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera ($60) gives you the ultimate view of any room, from corner to corner. It has a 360-degree coverage that can pan and tilt left, right, up, and down, and you can even control it remotely with your Blink app. It has motion detection and two-way audio so you can react and engage from anywhere at any time. It also has day and night view. The kit comes with one Blink Mini camera, one Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Mount, one USB cable, and one power adapter.

Although the Echo Show 15 ($250) released last year, this year, Amazon integrated Fire TV into it. Whether you are looking to buy the nifty smart display or already have it, you now have access to your Fire TV profiles and personalized libraries, so you can keep streaming away and stay entertained.

Echo Show 15 has a 15.6-inch smart display that can be used in landscape or portrait mode. It’s the perfect device for keeping organized — you can display shared calendars, personal sticky notes, to-do lists, shopping lists, and assigned reminders all on one screen. The Alexa-enabled device will let you manage your smart home, consume all your favorite entertainment, and stay informed. It’s the ultimate virtual assistant — and so much more.

