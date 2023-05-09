What’s Coming & Going From Hulu in October 2022 – TV Insider

Hulu is gearing up for the fall season with plenty of spooky titles this October with new films, fresh TV titles, and more.

Whether you’re looking forward to the new Hellraiser or excited to see the Solar Opposites Halloween special, there’s no shortage of fun content. Below, we’re breaking down all of the titles coming and going from Hulu this month. Scroll down for the full lineup.

October 1

Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022) (Huluween Special)

Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

A River Runs Through It (1992)

The ABCs Of Death (2012)

The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)

About Time (2013)

The Abyss (1989)

After Midnight (2019)

The Age Of Innocence (1993)

Aliens In The Attic (2009)

All About My Mother (1999)

All My Puny Sorrows (2021)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Ultra (2015)

An American Citizen (1992)

As Above, So Below (2014)

Bad Milo! (2013)

Blade (Credit: New Line Cinema/courtesy Everett Collection)

Beerfest (2006)

Beyond JFK (1991)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

Broken Embraces (2009)

Casino (1995)

Catch and Release (2006)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

Charlotte (2021)

The Covenant (2006)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Dark Shadows (2012)

Dear White People (2014)

Desperado (1995)

The Devil Has A Name (2019)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Say A Word (2001)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

El Chicano (2018)

Evil Dead (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

Fired Up! (2009)

Fright Night (2011)

The Fugitive (1993)

The Gallows (2015)

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Credit: Baldur Bragason/©Columbia Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection)

Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)

Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)

Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)

Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)

Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)

Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)

Grandma’s Boy (2006)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)

Higher Learning (1995)

Honeymoon (2014)

How to be Single (2016)

The Hulk (2003)

I Saw The Devil (2010)

It Might Get Loud (2008)

Jack And Diane (2012)

Layer Cake (2005)

Let Me In (2010)

Like Mike (2002)

Looper (2012)

Lords of Dogtown (2005)

Marrowbone (2017)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Monster House (2006)

The Mortal Instruments (2013)

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2 (2006)

The New Age (1994)

No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Piranha 3-D (2010)

The Skin I Live In (Credit: Jose Haro/Sony Pictures Classics/Courtesy Everett Collection)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Q & A (1990)

Robin Hood (2010)

The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)

The Roommate (2011)

Salt (2010)

Satanic (2016)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)

Splinter (2008)

Spy Next Door (2010)

Stripper (1986)

Sunchaser (1996)

That Night (1993)

Todo Cambia (2000)

The Transporter (2002)

Turtle Beach (1992)

Twister (1996)

Tyrel (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Undercover Brother (2002)

V/H/S (2012)

V/H/S 2 (2013)

V/H/S: Viral (2014)

Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)

Wild Wild West (1999)

Winchester (2018)

The Wheel (2021)

Schitt’s Creek (Credit: Pop TV)

Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)

X-Men (2000)

XX (2017)

October 2

Red Election: Complete Season 1 (AETN)

October 3

A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special (Hulu Original)

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere (ABC)

Schitt’s Creek: Complete Series (Lionsgate)

RBG (2018)

October 4

The Good Doctor: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 18

October 5

Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

October 6

Locked Up Abroad: Season 12 Premiere (National Geographic)

SurrealEstate: Complete Season 1 (Syfy)

October 7

Hellraiser (2022) (Hulu Original)

Alaska Daily: Series Premiere (ABC)

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere (ABC)

Station 19: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

October 9

To Catch a Smuggler: South Pacific: Season 9 Premiere (National Geographic)

October 10

Grimcutty (2022) (Hulu Original)

The Rising of the Shield Hero: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Hellraiser (Credit: Hulu)

October 11

Chainsaw Man: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) (Funimation)

Antlers (2021)

October 12

After (2019)

October 14

Rosaline (2022) (Hulu Original)

Dashcam (2021)

Pil’s Adventure (2021)

See For Me (2021)

October 15

Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F (MTV)

My Friend Dahmer (2017)

Poetic Justice (1993)

The Boy Downstairs (2017)

October 16

Being Flynn (2012)

Benediction (2021)

Sinister 2 (2015)

October 17

The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! (Hulu Original)

October 18

Duncanville: Final 6 Episodes (Fox)

October 20

Annabelle: Creation (2017)

Bitterbrush (2021)

October 21

Matriarch (2022) (Hulu Original)

Abandoned (2022)

Wyrm (2022)

The Hair Tales (Credit: Hulu)

October 22

The Hair Tales: Two-Episode Series Premiere (Onyx/Hulu Original)

October 24

Beba (2021)

October 25

The French Dispatch (2021)

October 29

Clean (2021)

October 31

Crimes of the Future (2022)

The Way Way Back (2013)

October 2

Ma Ma (2015)

October 10

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Superpower Dogs (2019)

October 14

Bad Roomies (2015)

The Escort (2016)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Main Street (2010)

Serious Moonlight (2009)

Woman Thou Art Loosed (2004)

Zero Days (2016)

In the Heart of the Sea (Credit: Jonathan Prime/©Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection)

October 15

Songbird (2020)

October 17

Friend Request (2016)

October 20

Totally Under Control (2020)

October 22

In The Heart Of The Sea (2015)

October 28

Bad Therapy (2020)

October 30

The Social Network (2010)

October 31

Akeelah And The Bee (2006)

Alien v. Predator (2004)

Alien v. Predator: Requiem (2007)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Black Swan (2010)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

Book Of Shadows: The Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Bucky Larson Born To Be A Star (2011)

Cast Away (2000)

Cowboys & Aliens (2011)

Dan In Real Life (2007)

The Debt (2011)

Detroit (2017)

Dolphin Tale (2011)

Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)

Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead (1991)

Rosaline (Credit: 20th Century Studios. © 2022 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.)

Duplicity (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II (1989)

Godsend (2004)

Green Zone (2010)

Gulliver’s Travels (2010)

Hook (1991)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

Hotel Transylvania (2012)

I Do…Until I Don’T (2017)

In Time (2011)

Independence Day (1996)

Law Abiding Citizen (2009)

The Leisure Seeker (2018)

Let Me In (2010)

Little Fockers (2010)

Lucky (2017)

Man On Fire (2004)

The Mask of Zorro (1998)

Meet The Fockers (2004)

Meet The Parents (2000)

Men of Honor (2000)

Mom and Dad Save the World (1992)

Moneyball (2011)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Nurse 3-D (2014)

The Object of My Affection (1998)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (Credit: Disney/Harper Smith)

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) (2022)

Poetic Justice (1993)

Predator (1987)

Predator II (1990)

Predators (2010)

Radio (2003)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Ricochet (1991)

The Roommate (2011)

Shame (2011)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

The Sixth Man (1997)

Source Code (2011)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

Stuart Little 3: Call Of The Wild (2006)

Swimfan (2002)

Switch (1991)

Synecdoche, New York (2008)

Tomcats (2001)

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary (2005)

Vantage Point (2008)

Volunteers (1985)

Volver (2006)

Wanderlust (2012)

War Horse (2011)

Wetlands (2019)

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

